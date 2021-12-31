The best way to fish in Minecraft (2022)

Fishing is a relaxing activity in Minecraft that can be enjoyable, but some players may simply want their fish/treasure without spending too much time fishing.

For players who want to get fish and underwater loot at an accelerated pace, they'll likely need to set up a fish farm. The most popular of these designs is the AFK fish farm, which allows players to sit idle and collect tons of fish and loot items by using a simple trick (or auto-clicker program if they prefer) in tandem with a quickly-constructed structure.

This can result in one of the most efficient ways to gather fish and treasure items over the course of time. This method also collects a large amount of experience for players as well.

Minecraft: Constructing an AFK Fish Farm

The basic structure of an AFK fish farm (Image via Mojang)

Constructing an AFK fish farm in Minecraft 1.18 doesn't take many materials and can be done quickly. With a trapdoor, some water, some fencing, and a few other odd blocks, players will have their fish farm up in no time. After it's complete, one can use a nifty trick to keep their clicking action going in order to keep drawing in fish.

Regardless, players can follow the steps to create their own AFK fish farm in Minecraft 1.18 below:

Dig a trench that is one block deep and four blocks wide. In one end of the trench, place a double chest. Place a hopper connected to this chest. On top of the hopper, place a piece of fence. Use a water bucket on the fence piece, this should waterlog the fence piece and the excess water should flow into the trench. Outside of the trench, adjacent to where the water is flowing, place a note block. Place a standard building block on top of the note block. Place a heavy weighted pressure plate on top of the fence piece. On the bottom portion of the building block, facing the rest of the trench, place an iron trapdoor.

If built correctly, Minecraft players can walk up to the heavy pressure plate, allowing them to cast their fishing line at the newly-opened iron trapdoor. The player will remain in place while their line is cast, being able to hold down the right mouse button or use button to keep their line cast. This is where the "trick" comes in to keep their farm running.

Also Read Article Continues below

While the player has their right click/use button pressed, pressing the F3 and T keys together will reload Minecraft's textures. What does this do exactly? It keeps the player's cast input active, meaning they will continue to use the fishing rod without needing to hold the button down or requiring any additional input. Once this is accomplished, all players need to do is wait and watch as their fish and XP roll in.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul