"This is genius": Community in awe as Minecraft player uses in-game books to store his school notes

Minecraft lets players stretch their creative muscles and make astounding creations. Sometimes, these creations, such as large castles, cities, and complicated computers, leave the community awestruck, while others make people realize how the game can be used to do things that aren't even remotely connected to gaming. And it seems a player has managed to do something no one could expect.

Minecraft player and Redditor Xizumervoid2212334 shared an image on the game's subreddit showing how they created a large library inside their base and sorted all of their school notes for the year. They perfectly mixed games and study, showing yet another unexpected way of playing the game.

Reacting to the interesting way of using the game in this way, user Superb_Ebb_6207 was in awe:

"This is genius"

The user also added that this is a great way of playing the game and a great addition to any world as the players can go back and remember all the old days. NV-6155 mentioned a group called Reporters Without Borders has worked with BlockWorks to make a library that contains all the censored reports and articles worldwide. The library is called The Uncensored Library and can be accessed by any player.

-PepeArown- interestingly mentioned that making diagrams in the notes would be terrible. For subjects that mostly use words, this note system would work perfectly but would be disastrous for those with numbers.

Many players started joking about the build. SoggySassodil said that if the teacher asked the original poster why they didn't study, their reason might include a creeper blowing up the notes. joshyqfang implies avoiding the creeper is not the creeper's fault.

User A_Happy_Tomato commented saying they found the build awesome and it was interesting to have a functional library in the game world. They also asked the orignal poster to back up the world as Minecraft has a ton of bugs and it could lead to data deletion.

EatThatBabylol said that this a fun trick to study using the game, while Timsterfield said that as a librarian, they cannot unsee how unorganized the books are, providing details about how to properly do it. shuvitmoshpit said they initially found the idea to be unrealistic, but now, even they want to have it in their world

Great builds in Minecraft

Minecraft players have always created something interesting in the game that has amazed the community. Recently, a player created an entire fictional city with proper highways, buildings, transit systems, and much more. This just goes to show how the game allows people to push their creative skills and come up with ideas that are fresh and unique.

