"this is just cool": Minecraft fans left amazed by the incredible and glitched world generation of the End dimension

Minecraft gets new updates every year that tweak the already present features while adding new ones to keep things fresh. However, updates bring new bugs and errors, and some can even be game-breaking. Sometimes, these bugs can lead to some interesting structures, especially in other dimensions such as the nether or the End.

Ad

Minecraft player u/Obvious-Click-5542 shared an image on the subreddit of the game showing a very interesting bug in the game. The caption of the post stated that this is what the End dimension looks like from a distance. The picture shows concentric circles of end stone blocks very similar to the rings of Saturn.

Ad

Trending

For those who do not know, this structure is a result of a bug noted with the 18w16a snapshot released in 2018 and has been confirmed by Mojang Studios. According to the official bug reporting page, this error starts showing at 370,720 blocks from the center of the End.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Thankfully, it is currently a low priority, meaning that this beautiful bug is likely to stay for some time.

Reacting to the post, u/DEGRUNGEON commented:

Ad

“a bug i lowkey hope they never fix. this is just cool.”

Another player, u/MunchG444, said that it would be very cool of the developers to embrace this bug because it seems more natural than the islands ending abruptly. u/56Bot added that the diffraction figure is so cool.

Comment byu/Obvious-Click-5542 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Obvious-Click-5542 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

The user added that Mojang Studios should make the rings thinner, less dense, and further apart and give better loot in the further islands so that players would be motivated to explore them.

Redditors react to the End island bugs (Image via Reddit)

u/Fishy_Fish_12359 pointed out that the small dot in the middle is the 1,000-block radius from the Ender Dragon Island. u/MiaCutey agreed with the massive size of the entire structure. Another player, u/ChibiOkamiko, was surprised by it and added that they have been playing the game for six months and still haven’t gone to the End dimension.

Ad

The End in Minecraft needs an update

The cozy cottage in End dimension in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/bunniestream)

The End dimension in the game has been more or less the same for years. Players venture into this void-like region to fight the ender dragon and get some good loot, such as the elytra and the shulker box. But other than that, there is nothing else interesting.

This is an unfortunate thing as the End dimension has a lot of potential to become better. Adding new biomes, mobs, and other regions that are worth exploring should be considered to make Minecraft even better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!