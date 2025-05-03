"this is just cool": Minecraft fans left amazed by the incredible and glitched world generation of the End dimension

Minecraft gets new updates every year that tweak the already present features while adding new ones to keep things fresh. However, updates bring new bugs and errors, and some can even be game-breaking. Sometimes, these bugs can lead to some interesting structures, especially in other dimensions such as the nether or the End.
Minecraft player u/Obvious-Click-5542 shared an image on the subreddit of the game showing a very interesting bug in the game. The caption of the post stated that this is what the End dimension looks like from a distance. The picture shows concentric circles of end stone blocks very similar to the rings of Saturn.
For those who do not know, this structure is a result of a bug noted with the 18w16a snapshot released in 2018 and has been confirmed by Mojang Studios. According to the official bug reporting page, this error starts showing at 370,720 blocks from the center of the End.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Thankfully, it is currently a low priority, meaning that this beautiful bug is likely to stay for some time.
Reacting to the post, u/DEGRUNGEON commented:
“a bug i lowkey hope they never fix. this is just cool.”
Another player, u/MunchG444, said that it would be very cool of the developers to embrace this bug because it seems more natural than the islands ending abruptly. u/56Bot added that the diffraction figure is so cool.
The user added that Mojang Studios should make the rings thinner, less dense, and further apart and give better loot in the further islands so that players would be motivated to explore them.
u/Fishy_Fish_12359 pointed out that the small dot in the middle is the 1,000-block radius from the Ender Dragon Island. u/MiaCutey agreed with the massive size of the entire structure. Another player, u/ChibiOkamiko, was surprised by it and added that they have been playing the game for six months and still haven’t gone to the End dimension.
The End in Minecraft needs an update
The End dimension in the game has been more or less the same for years. Players venture into this void-like region to fight the ender dragon and get some good loot, such as the elytra and the shulker box. But other than that, there is nothing else interesting.
This is an unfortunate thing as the End dimension has a lot of potential to become better. Adding new biomes, mobs, and other regions that are worth exploring should be considered to make Minecraft even better.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!