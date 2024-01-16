This Minecraft mod changes the way you sleep

In Minecraft, players must perform several tasks to survive and progress. Though sleeping in is not mandatory in the game, players can do so to skip nights and prevent hostile mobs from spawning on the surface. When players sleep, the bed also acts as a respawn anchor for whenever they die. However, if players want more sleep-related mechanics and items, Comforts is a great mod to check out.

That said, here is everything to know about the mod, including its features.

Comforts mod for Minecraft: Features, mechanics, download guide, and more

What does the Comforts mod for Minecraft offer?

Comforts is a mod that adds sleeping bags and hammocks to the game. These are new blocks that will essentially act as a place to sleep. However, they have some special features of their own. For starters, they do not set a player's spawn point on use, safely preserving it at their home base, where their actual bed is present.

Just like regular beds, they also come in 16 different colors, giving players ample personalization options. Another major difference between beds and sleeping bags from the mod is that the latter can be stacked. Hence, they are more convenient to use on adventures.

Hammocks are another sleeping block that the mod adds. It has a unique mechanic, which is completely opposite to beds. When players lay on hammocks during the day, the world skips to the night.

The crafting recipe for a sleeping bag is three units of matching color wool in a straight horizontal line on the crafting table. Players can also dye a regular white sleeping bag.

The crafting recipe for the hammock is a unit of colored wool in the center, sticks on the top and bottom, and the rest of the slots will have strings on the crafting table. Players can also dye a regular white hammock with any other color.

How to download and install the Comforts mod on Minecraft

Comforts can be easily downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

The Comforts mod is compatible with the Forge, Fabric, and even Quilt APIs, all of which are essential software to run mods on the sandbox title. Players can look for any of the three APIs online and install them. Make sure that the game version is 1.20.2 while installing the API.

You can then download the Minecraft mod from the CurseForge website. Comforts is an extremely popular third-party feature, with over 81 million downloads on one website alone.

As of now, it is only compatible with the latest 1.20.2 version of the game. However, the modder could soon update it to the latest version of Java Edition due to its popularity. Download the latest mod version and copy-paste the file into the 'mods' folder of the game directory.

You can then open the launcher, find the Forge game version from the version list, and enter a world with the Comforts mod.