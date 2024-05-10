This Minecraft mod makes Sodium more like OptiFine

Sodium and OptiFine are two of the most famous performance mods for Minecraft. Even though the sandbox game has blocky textures and basic graphics, its vast world can take a toll on any device. Hence, the community has come up with various performance mods like these. While OptiFine is the more popular mod, many consider Sodium to be better in performance.

However, the Sodium mod lacks several features that OptiFine offers. Hence, the player base has gone even further and made Sodium Extra mod for Sodium itself.

Sodium Extra mod for Minecraft: What it does, download, installation, and more

Features that Sodium Extra mod brings

OptiFine has many settings that Sodium does not (Image via Mojang Studios)

In basic functions, Sodium and OptiFine Minecraft mods are quite similar. Both focus on improving the chunk and entity rendering systems and other game engines. However, when it comes to user-end settings, OptiFine has loads more to offer.

This is where the Sodium Extra mod comes into play. It brings various OptiFine video settings that Sodium does not have. Here is a list of settings the mod offers:

Animations Settings: Fire, water, lava, block, etc., animations can be controlled

Particle Settings: All kinds of particles from vanilla and other mods can be controlled

Details Settings: Sun, Moon, Stars, weather, and other features can be controlled

Render Settings: Fog, entities, and other rendering features can be controlled

Extra Settings: Display FPS, coordinates, notifications, and others can be controlled

While some of these settings already exist in Sodium, most of them are not, like controlling fog and animations. Hence, this can be a great additional mod that completes the famous performance mod.

How to download and install Sodium Extra

Sodium Extra mod can be downloaded from CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Since the Sodium Extra mod brings several useful features to Sodium, it has been downloaded more than 18,000,000 times from the CurseForge website alone. Before downloading, understand this is a support mod and needs the main Sodium mod installed.

The main Sodium mod for Minecraft can be easily downloaded and installed through the Iris Shaders installer, found on Iris's official website. Once it is downloaded, download the latest version of Sodium Extra. Since both mods support 1.20.6 versions, there won't be any version disparity issues.

Place the Sodium Extra mod in the mods folder in the main game directory. Finally, open Minecraft's official launcher and run the modded game version from the drop-down list. If the versions are correct and the mod is placed in the right folder, the Sodium Extra mod will work and start showing a whole host of new video settings.