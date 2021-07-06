Top 3 seeds for golden apples in Minecraft

Golden apples are a special variant of the regular apple in Minecraft, granting players a few special abilities when consumed.

Golden apples will provide players with absorption for two minutes and regeneration ll for five seconds. These powers will help them heal faster and allows gamers to take less time to recover from critical hits.

They can also feed golden apples to horses. These items will increase the chances of taming a horse by 10% and speed up the growth of baby horses by four minutes, which can be helpful for breeding.

Players can also use golden apples to attract piglins, which is an excellent way to get piglins away from players. When a golden apple is thrown on the ground, the piglin will inspect it for up to 8 seconds. This will give players the time to get away from the mob and find safety if the piglin is hostile.

Golden apples can be crafted using one regular apple and eight golden ingots. Golden apples can also be found inside chests around the Minecraft world.

Players can also enter seeds to generate specific world types of their liking to find particular resources faster. For example, they can enter seeds where diamonds are easy to find, and the same can be done for golden apples in Minecraft.

Top 5 golden apple seeds in Minecraft

1) Desert chest

Seed: -1350847866

Users can find tons of villager huts with lots of good loot inside (Image via theMinecraftMethod)

With this seed, players spawn near a desert biome with a desert village located inside it. Here, they can find tons of villager huts with lots of good loot inside.

One of the chests contains a golden apple that gamers can take with them from the village. They may also come across a dungeon underground in a cave near the village.

2) Sky Factory

Seed: "Sky Factory"

This seed will generate players in a desert biome in the game. They will land atop a desert cave entrance. When entering, gamers will need to mine through the terracotta, and they will fall into a mini room.

Inside, there will be four chests, each having a golden apple inside!

3) BlackSmith's World

Seed: -1078576512

Gamers will find a chest with golden ingots inside and a few pieces of golden armor (Image via Minecraftseeds,info)

In this seed, users will spawn right next to a Minecraft village. Inside, they will find a blacksmith's house near the spawn point. This home includes a chest with golden ingots inside and a few pieces of golden armor.

By the time players are done looting all of the chests in this village, they will have enough golden ingots to create a golden apple right off the bat!

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.

