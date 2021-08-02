Top 3 tips to survive against Phantoms in Minecraft

Minecraft has numerous mobs that will start attacking the player once they enter its range. One of the most unique undead hostile mobs are phantoms. They are flying mobs that will spawn above the player in the overworld if they have not slept for three or more days in the game.

When killed by a player, phantoms can drop 0-1 phantom membrane. Players can also use swords with looting enchantment to get more than one phantom membrane per phantom. With the maximum level of looting enchantment, players can get up to four phantom membranes from a single mob.

Phantom membranes can be used to repair elytra in an anvil and create potions of slow falling. Surviving against these menacing foes can be challenging as they can deal up to nine health points of damage in one hit.

Tips for surviving against phantoms in Minecraft

3) Look for shelter

Player hiding in the shelter (Image via Minecraft)

As phantoms are flying mobs, they can only attack players standing or moving in the open. Therefore, players can avoid taking damage from phantoms by staying under cover until the night ends or thunderstorm passes. Once the sun is up, like other undead mobs, phantoms will start burning and eventually die.

2) Carry beds

Red bed in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Phantoms are attracted to insomnia and will spawn about 20-34 blocks above the player who hasn't slept in more than two days. When the player travels or explores the world, they often avoid sleeping and phantoms are spawned. Therefore, with beds in their inventory, players can sleep from time to time and prevent these vicious mobs from spawning.

1) Use weapons with Smite enchantment

Diamond sword with Smite 5 in the inventory (Image via Minecraft)

Many players would assume that using a bow and arrow would be the better option against a phantom, as they can deal damage while maintaining a safe distance. But the truth is that hitting moving projectiles is a lot harder with this weapon. Swords and axes enchanted with Smite will deal extra damage to phantoms.

Each level of Smite enchantment increases the damage dealt using the sword or axe by two and a half health points (1.25 health). Using a diamond sword equipped with Smite 4 enchantment, players can deal 19.5 health point damage, which is equivalent to almost ten health.

