Top 3 uses of bee farms in Minecraft

In Minecraft, bee farms are a good way for players to collect the resources needed to create honey blocks. Bees have been around the game for a pretty long time, however, they are not interacted with as much as other mobs.

In order to create a bee farm, players will first need to gather up some bees. Players can find bees located in plains, birch, and forest biomes. Sometimes beehives can be found connected to trees.

What bees do is take the pollen from any nearby flower and use it to pollinate other plants. After this process, the bees will return to their nest or hive and start creating honey. This is how bee farming works.

Bee farming can be beneficial to players in multiple ways. In this article, players will learn the top three uses of bee farms in Minecraft.

Three most beneficial uses for bee farms in Minecraft

1) Honey

Honey (Image via Minecraft)

One of the main reasons that players create bee farms is for the loads of honey that they can receive. Bee farms are the most common and efficient way for players to collect a large amount of honey.

Using an empty glass bottle on a bees nest that is full of honey will give the player a bottle of honey. Players can use the bottle of honey to craft sugar or to create a honeycomb or beehive. Honey bottles can also be used to cure poison.

Honeycombs

Honeycomb block (Image via Minecraft)

Honeycombs are items used to craft beehives in Minecraft. To get honeycombs, players will have to use shears when the beehive or bee nest has reached honey level five (the nest will be dripping honey when it is ready.)

Players can use honeycombs to not only craft beehives, but also honeycomb blocks, candles, and waxing copper blocks.

Making beehives

Bees and beehives! (Image via Minecraft)

Players can create their own beehives by using resources that were obtained from the bee farm. Making beehives only requires three wooden planks and three honeycombs.

The player can obtain the honeycombs by using the shears on other beehives in the farm. Crafting beehives will allow players to make a larger farm and obtain even more honey!

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod