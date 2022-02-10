Top 3 uses of leads in Minecraft

Leads are one of the most challenging items to craft in Minecraft. That's unfortunate, considering they're also one of the most valuable items. Leads can be acquired in a few ways: the rare spawn in loot chests, crafted with slime balls and string, or by killing a Wandering Trader's llamas.

Once they're acquired, they can be used in several ways. Here are a few examples of the best uses for leads.

Best uses for leads in Minecraft

3) Attaching a boat to a fence post

Any Minecraft player that has built a dock of some sort will understand how useful a lead is. Boats will stay in one spot when they're placed there, but any mobs or flowing water can push them away.

A lead ensures that they'll stay attached to the dock. This helps functionally, but it also helps esthetically. The dock with a boat attached is a nice touch compared to the one without.

2) Attaching mobs to a fence post

This usually refers to Horses, but in theory, any mob could be attached to one. Horses are great because they'll stay ready to go whenever the player is ready. It is also easier to keep them on a lead than in a stable.

Several mobs, including Horses, Cows, Chickens, Ocelots, and Goats, can be attached to a fence post. This is especially useful for goats that could ordinarily leap over the fence post.

1) Transporting mobs and keeping pets

Transporting mobs with their preferred food item can be slow. With leads, the process becomes much faster because the mob is forced to walk faster than they usually would. When creating an animal pen (for breeding or any other reason), leads are the way to go.

Minecraft gamers can have several leads attached to different mobs at one time, making it possible to bring multiple types of mob together.

Additionally, leads can be used to keep certain mobs as pets. Mobs like Ocelots, Foxes, and Axolotls can not be tamed but can be put on leads, brought into a pen, or attached to a fence post.

It's not the same as taming a wolf or cat, but it does give players more pets, and each one does have a use. Ocelots will keep creepers away, and Foxes will kill other mobs, while Axolotls will fight other aquatic Minecraft mobs.

