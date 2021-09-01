Top 3 ways to clearly see underwater in Minecraft

Minecraft is a large game which means there are tons of things players can do and explore in the game. Tcan find themselves exploring multiple different places in the game, with there even being locations to explore underwater.

It may not seem like it, but there are actually lots of cool things that can be found underwater. There is a chance of finding an ocean monument submerged underwater. The only issue is that certain parts of the ocean are extremely dark.

Players will need to find objects that will help them see underwater. Obviously, torches will not work because they are useless underwater. Players will need to find other ways to see clearly and explore underwater in the game.

How to see better underwater in Minecraft

Potion of Night Vision

Brewing a lingering potion of night vision (Image via Minecraft)

The potion of night vision is one of the best ways for players to see clearly underwater in Minecraft.

One can brew this potion using a water bottle, nether wart and golden carrot. A brewing stand is required for the potion to be created.

Jack O lanterns

Jack o Lantern light source (Image via Minecraft)

Jack O lanterns are another way for players to see underwater in Minecraft. In order to craft this item, they will need to combine a carved pumpkin with a torch in the crafting menu.

These Jack O lanterns can be used underwater as a light source and they are actually stronger than torches. Jack O lanterns have a light level of 15, while torches only have a light level of 14.

Glowstone Blocks

Glowstone blocks hanging down in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Glowstone blocks are another waterproof item that players can use to see better underwater in Minecraft. Players can craft this block by placing four pieces of glowstone dust on the crafting menu.

Similar to Jack O lanterns, glowstone blocks also emit a light level of 15.

