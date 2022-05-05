Top 4 scariest things about the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft

The Deep Dark biome is set to be added with the Minecraft 1.19 update, which is getting closer every week. Another Beta and Preview was released today as Mojang gears up for the official release. Before they release the full update, players will have to settle for experiencing the Deep Dark biome in these snapshots and betas.

Those who have experienced the Deep Dark have all come to largely the same conclusion; it is scary. Even players who haven't experienced it yet will probably agree. The Deep Dark biome has some of the scariest things in Minecraft.

Scariest parts of the new Deep Dark biome in Minecraft 1.19

4) Color scheme

The Deep Dark biome (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has done a terrific job with the overall design of the Deep Dark biome. The color scheme, which consists of a frightening dark blue and other dark colors, is perfect. It fits the vibe of the biome and doesn't provide any comfort to the players in it. Anyone who travels to the Deep Dark is in for a scary ride, and they can usually tell that just by looking at it.

3) Sculk Shriekers

SculkNinja @NetherNinja Concept sculk shrieker behavior. I will try to make it "shriek" when you walk on it Concept sculk shrieker behavior. I will try to make it "shriek" when you walk on it https://t.co/OnGEo4gOfN

Sculk Shriekers and other sculk-based blocks will be among the scariest parts of the new biome. A Sculk Shrieker's main goal is to alert the Warden about player activity in the region, which is immensely terrifying. All of the sound effects it emits in different scenarios are scary as well. When it summons a Warden, the sound can be downright bone-chilling. This will keep the players who visit the Deep Dark biome on the edge the entire time.

2) Darkness effect

The Darkness effect (Image via Mojang)

In general, pitch-black darkness is considered one of the scariest things out there. Whether it is due to fear of the unknown or just the lack of visibility, it's pretty scary. The Deep Dark biome, living up to its name, will embody that. For starters, the light level in the region is going to be low, so it will be difficult for players to see anything. Additionally, the Darkness effect is pure terror.

Darkness dims the vision of the player slowly to completely black and then slowly goes back to normal for a few seconds. That amount of time when the light is going away is absolutely one of the scariest parts of the biome.

1) Warden

Once the Warden officially arrives, there won't be any more fearsome mobs. Even the Wither and the Ender Dragon will seem less frightening than the Warden. The Warden may be blind, but that only adds to the terror. It has the ability to sense vibrations and even smell players, which means it still has every opportunity to find and kill Minecraft players.

The Warden will be among the strongest mobs in the game. It has the capability to kill a fully armor-clad Minecraft player with just two hits. It also has more health points than any other mob, which is another terrifying thing about the mob. Therefore, the Warden will be the scariest thing players will have to face in the Deep Dark biome.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

