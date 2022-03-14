Top 4 things players probably didn't know about wheat in Minecraft

Wheat is one of the staple food crops in Minecraft, along with potatoes, carrots, beetroot, and more. They are mainly grown by players from seeds that are obtained from grass. These crops can mainly be used to breed certain farm animals and make bread for players. However, there are some other special uses that new players might not know about.

It is one of the first crops that players can start farming because it is the easiest to grow. Players use a hoe to till the grass blocks and sow seeds in them to grow the crop. It needs a water source and sunlight to grow faster. Once grown, players can simply harvest it by breaking it. Other than making bread, breeding farm mobs, and making haybales, wheat also has some other uses.

4 things players didn't know about wheat in Minecraft

1) Foxes can drop the crop

Fox with wheat (Image via Minecraft)

Usually, foxes spawn with different items in their mouths, this includes the crop as well. They can have the crop in their mouths and can drop it if another item is given to them. Players can also kill foxes to obtain the crop from their mouths. Other than this, the crop cannot be dropped by any other mob in the game, not even farmer villagers.

2) Reduces horse's temper

Reduces horse temper and increases the chance to tame (Image via Minecraft)

Wild horses can sometimes be hard to tame. Players usually try to ride them over and over again to conquer their temper, which can take a while. Though there are many tricks to befriend a horse quicker, one of them is by feeding them wheat. It essentially reduces the mob's temper by 3% every time players feed them. This way, players have a higher chance of taming them.

3) Can be used to craft cookies

Cookie crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Many players know about making cakes with the crop, but it can also be used to make cookies. As players focus on survival in the game, they hardly make cookies as they are not the best food items. Cookies can be crafted with two wheat and one cocoa bean. Cocoa beans are usually found in jungle biomes.

Though cookies can only replenish one hunger bar, they are excellent items to use in a composter to make bone meal

4) Increases compost level

Used to increase compost level (Image via Mojang)

Players can use these crops to increase the level of a composter by 65%. A composter is a block with which players can make bone meal from natural biological items. Several items, including wheat, can be put in the composter to make bone meal and use them on crops.

