Top 5 aquatic mobs in Minecraft

There are tons of different mobs in Minecraft. Some are hostile, others are passive and rest are a little bit of both. They can live in various biomes and locations. Many of them can also be tamed or made into pets.

The ocean is one of the biomes with quite a few mobs. These aquatic mobs come in all shapes and sizes and many of them are extremely important to players. They each have a purpose, but some of them are naturally better than others. Here are the five best aquatic mobs.

The five best aquatic mobs currently in Minecraft

5) Glow Squid

Glow squids were added to the roster in the 1.17 update. They are the most recent Mob Vote winner to be added, with Allay coming next in 1.19. They're a better version of the regular squid, which is why they've made the list.

Ink sacs are valuable, but glow ink sacs are a much cooler drop. Plus, if they spawn somewhere, they look a lot better than regular squids.

4) Tropical Fish

Unfortunately, tropical fish cannot currently be eaten. They're rather frustrating to fish up, too, but it's not all bad. They are by far the best looking fish in the game and make for exceptional aquariums.

Tropical fish have 2,700 variations in the game, so Minecraft gamers can have all kinds of cool fish. They can also be collected in a bucket, which makes them easy to obtain.

3) Turtle

Turtles are very important (Image via Mojang)

Turtles can be a great source of XP, since killing one drops up to three orbs and breeding two drops up to seven. Turtle shells, which are crafted from scutes, are also a very valuable item in Minecraft.

Baby turtles will drop scutes when they grow (full guide on how to farm them here), which makes adult turtles quite important.

2) Axolotl

Axolotls were added in the 1.17 update and quickly became a fan favorite. The salamanders can now be found in lush caves and are one of the most adorable aquatic mobs out there.

Axolotls can be kept in buckets or put on leads to make them pets, too. They can be bred in an attempt to spawn the blue axolotl, which is incredibly rare.

1) Cod/Salmon

These two fish are the only edible ones in the game (it is not recommended to poison oneself with pufferfish). As such, they are arguably the most important. Minecraft players who spend some time fishing will quickly gather several of each, and they're a solid food source when cooked.

