Fishing is a wonderful Minecraft feature that is used to acquire items, tools, and weapons that can only be found while fishing.

If the player has a good amount of patience and determination, there is a good chance that they will catch something extremely useful.

After reading this article, players will know the five best possible items they can get from fishing.

Top 5 best fishing loot in Minecraft

#5 - Saddle

Monke like horsey! (Image via Minecraft)

The player must be thinking, "Really? a saddle?"

Believe it or not, saddles are quite rare in Minecraft. They are also quite rare to catch with a fishing rod, with a 0.8% chance. This chance can be increased to 1.9% with the Luck of the Sea III enchantment.

If the player has recently tamed a horse and needs a saddle ASAP, they should consider fishing with a Luck of the Sea enchantment for the best odds.

Advertisement

#4 - Name Tag

I will name you Gerald! (Image via Minecraft)

Name tags are another rare item in Minecraft.

If the player has a few friends and they want to take their friendship to the next level, consider fishing for a name tag. Name tags have a base percentage of 0.8%, which can be upgraded to 1.9% with Luck of the Sea III.

#3 - Fishing Rod

Rodception! (Image via Minecraft)

It is possible to catch a fishing rod with four different enchantments on it!

Advertisement

Catching an enchanted fishing rod is every fisherman's dream. There is a base chance of 0.8% to find one, however this chance can be raised to 1.9% with Luck of the Sea III.

One of the best fishing rods to catch would be a rod with Mending, Luck of the Sea III, Unbreaking III, and Lure III. This is obviously extremely rare to catch, however, it is definitely possible!

#2 - Enchanted Bow

Another non-enchanted rod... (Image via Minecraft)

Enchanted Bows are never a bad thing to reel in!

Much like fishing rods, enchanted bows have a base chance of 0.8% and can be increased to 1.9% with Luck of the Sea III. It is possible for a player to catch a Mending or Infinity bow, although they would have to be extremely lucky.

A useful technique would be to combine the player's best enchanted bows in an anvil, to create an extremely powerful bow. The player will need a lot of XP to achieve this however, as anvils take a lot.

#1 - Enchanted Book

Advertisement

Which one will it be? (Image via Minecraft)

Players can reel in ANY enchantment in Minecraft.

This is great news, as "treasure enchantments," such as Mending or Frost Walker, are quite rare, and fishing only requires patience (and food!). Enchanted books, like everything else on this list, have a base chance of 0.8% and can be maxed out at 1.9%.

The fact that players can catch any enchantment is what makes Enchanted Books the best item to reel in while fishing in Minecraft.