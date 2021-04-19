Top 5 best-looking Minecraft farm designs

In Minecraft, players often build highly efficient farms but forget to make them aesthetically pleasing. Minecraft is all about gathering resources and using them to build things.

Players can use crops to make their base better looking. This article features some of the best-looking farm designs in Minecraft, which look amazing in villages and towns.

5 best-looking Minecraft farm designs

#5 - Four Level Circular Farm

Image via Minecraft

This farm design is a four-layer crop farm. Players can use this idea to create larger versions of the same designs. They can use any log and planks to build this farm, but dark oak, spruce, and oak fit well.

Players can build the entrance using some logs and add planks and stairs. They can hide water blocks under wooden slabs and then till the land around the path. Players can use this farm design to manually farm four different crops: wheat, potato, carrot, and beetroot.

#4 - Simple Minimalistic Farm

Image via u/Chalcko_

This is a simple and small farm that fits well in many medieval and village builds. During their early days, players can build this beautiful design to farm crops manually. To build it, players require some normal logs, stripped logs, planks, water, and dirt/grass blocks.

This farm is perfect for players who like organized and minimalistic farms. It can also be turned into a semi-automatic farm using some dispensers with water buckets in Minecraft.

#3 - Stacked Crop Farm

Image via u/TheArxhxtxct

This design is similar to the circular farm but doesn't use any wood. Players can build this farm with just dirt blocks and seeds.

For the final touches, players can make a lamp post in the center of each layer and add some leaves, flowers, and grass to make it aesthetically pleasing.

#2 - Casual Crop Farm

Image via Minecraft

Sometimes, the most beautiful things are the simplest ones. This statement stands true for this sweet, simple crop farm in Minecraft. Players can rest in the sitting area and look at the growing crops. Also, it is easy to build and perfect for small villages.

#1 - A Garden/Crop Farm

Image via Minecraft

This design works both as a garden and farm. Players can use leave blocks to make a pathway directing them towards the beautiful leave shelter.

On four corners, there are patches of wheat, grasses, ferns, and flowers. Players can hide the water blocks for farmland under spruce trapdoors. Also, the central shelter is made out of leaves and fences. Players can add some lanterns or campfires for lighting this amazing build.