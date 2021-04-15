Top 5 best weapon enchantments in Minecraft 2021

Minecraft enchantments are abilities that players can place on just about anything in Minecraft to make it stronger or to protect the player from certain elements.

Enchantments are placed using an enchantment table or using an enchanted book inside of an anvil. If players want to get stronger enchantments, they will need to reach a higher experience level for the most powerful enchantments.

Enchantments can be placed on weapons in Minecraft. Swords, pickaxes, axes, tridents, bows, crossbows, hoes, and shovels can all be enchanted using an enchantment table in Minecraft.

Some enchantments are better than others for certain weapons, and some enchantments are exclusive to certain weapons. For example, infinity is exclusive to bows and can only be placed on bows.

Players can find enchanted weapons around the world in Minecraft inside chests and commonly at shipwrecks, or they can even trade villagers for enchanted weapons. Overall though, it is easier for a player to just create an enchanted weapon.

In this article, players will learn the five best enchantments to be placed on weapons in Minecraft in 2021!

Best Minecraft weapon enchantments

Mending

(Image via xisumavoid on Youtube)

The Mending enchantment takes the XP that players gain from mining or killing mobs and uses it to repair the durability of the item that is enchanted with mending.

This is one of the best enchantments for players to have in Minecraft since it allows the player to use the weapon for longer and serve as a carry around repair station in enchantment for.

Mending is a treasure enchantment, meaning it can only be found in the Minecraft world and not on an enchantment table.

Unbreaking

(Image via Unbreaking)

The Unbreaking enchantment in Minecraft is a great enchantment to have on basically anything in Minecraft. This enchantment allows the player to get more uses out of the weapon that it is placed on.

This increases the durability of the item. This means players will be able to get more uses out of the item, and it will take much longer for it to break.

The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three.

Sharpness

(Image via Reddit)

The sharpness enchantment increases the amount of damage that the melee weapons deal in Minecraft. This means that swords will have a greater overall damage against entities in Minecraft.

Sharpness is a good enchantment for players to have on a sword since it will increase the amount of damage that the sword does to mobs. Sharpness adds 1.25% additional damage on each enchantment level.

The max level of enchantment for sharpness is level five.

Fortune

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Fortune increases the chances of certain drops in Minecraft and multiplies the amount of loot that comes from a drop.

For example, players will have an increased chance of getting flint from blocks, and more diamonds can be dropped when breaking blocks of diamond. Fortune allows players to get more loot out of one block.

Looting

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Looting increases the amount of rare items that are dropped from mobs when slayed by players. Looting increases the chances of things like ender pearls dropping from endermen.