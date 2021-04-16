Top 5 best transport methods in Minecraft

Minecraft provides multiple different ways that players can use to traverse faster around the map. Walking and running in Minecraft may take players a longer amount of time to cover places.

Players can use transportation methods to cover more areas in the world at a faster speed. Minecraft is a huge world, and there is no way players will be able to explore it all on foot.

Players can choose from multiple different methods of transportation in Minecraft, with some being faster than others. The best transportation methods will get players around the world faster and more efficiently

The only issue about these transportation methods is that some of them are a little more dangerous than others, or some require specific hard-to-acquire materials.

Players can create their own transportation methods using materials found around Minecraft, but some of them will have to be found within the world. Some transportation items are really rare, and players can only find them in specific regions in the Minecraft world.

5 best Minecraft Transportation Methods

Elytra

Elytra in Minecraft is one of the fastest and most efficient methods of transportation in the game. The only tricky part about it is that these items are not easy to obtain.

Elytras are located inside of end cities, hanging in item frames in the treasure room of the end ship. This is the only way that players can obtain these items, as they cannot be crafted.

This tool allows players to fly around the map using fireworks. Players can cover large distances much faster using these. This item is similar to a jetpack, except that it is considered a chestplate that deals no protection

Nether Portals

Nether portals are one of the fastest transportation methods in Minecraft. This is true not only because it is a portal, but also because players physically teleport when using these.

The only thing is that players end up in the Nether when entering one. A good thing about that though is that one block in the Nether is equvilant to eight blocks in the over world. For example, moving 10 blocks forward in the Nether is equal to covering 80 blocks in the overworld.

Players can place a Nether portal in the Nether to get back to the overworld. Nether portals are made using a 4x5 frame of obsidian, and they can be ignited using flint and steel.

Boats

Boats provide a way for players to travel long distances over water at a reduced time. Boats prevent the player from having to swim across water, and also provide a safer method of transportation.

Boats are created using a shovel and five wooden planks. Players can place the boat in the water and steer it in any direction they need to go.

Horses

Horses are another method of transportation that players can use to get around the map. Riding horses gives players a method of transportation that is fast and safe.

All players need to ride a horse is a saddle. Players will need to tame the horse and place a saddle on it in order to be able to steer it in any direction that they choose.

Minecart System

Players can create a railway system to travel via Minecart. It is a very easy method of transportation, but it is also one of the most expensive choices of travel within the Minecraft world.

Players will have to use three iron ingots for every eight rails created. Players will need to have a lot of iron saved up if they would like to travel long distances using the rail system.