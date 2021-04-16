5 best XP sources in Minecraft

Farming XP in Minecraft is something that every player will need to do sooner or later. Sometimes players will have a hard time deciding which sources are the best and most efficient.

Killing random mobs and mining isn't enough and takes hours just to reach level 30. Hence, this article features some of the best sources of XP in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 XP sources in Minecraft

#5 - A classic mob tower

Classic mob towers have been in Minecraft since the very beginning. They are simple and easy to build in the late game and even early game.

Most mob towers are similar in building style, with some using their own unique collection system. These towers can spawn creepers, zombies, and skeletons. They can also be built anywhere in the world, unlike other mob farms, which is a very big plus.

The video above features a really simple design that a lot of players will love.

#4 - An XP bank built by Avomance

XP banks have been around for a while, and they are very customizable. These farms can be paired with a cactus and bamboo farm to create an unlimited amount of XP.

With the use of minecarts and railway systems, this farm can be fully automatic and 100% efficient with the build used in the video above by YouTuber Avomance.

The furnaces in the video can constantly run as long as the farms are efficient enough, and the XP will sit in them until a player takes the smelted items out or breaks them. With all of that in mind, this is why it is called an XP bank. It is one of the best sources of XP in the game.

#3 - An Enderman farm build by Shulkercraft

Endermen are one of the best mobs for an XP source in Minecraft. The video above by YouTuber Shulkercraft features a very fast and efficient Enderman farm.

In the video, he shows that players will be able to go from level 0 to level 33 in about one minute. This farm is so fast that he felt the need to set up a hopper system that threw out ender pearls into the void because he was collecting more ender pearls than he knew what to do with.

#2 - Gnembon's insane Guardian farm

Gnembon is one of the best Minecraft YouTubers when it comes to building efficient mob farms. He analyzes everything in every farm that he builds and tries to come up with the best possible version.

The video above showcases a farm that he built using all kinds of different blocks and methods. Multiple lava layers are placed strategically, and the drop-down into the grinding area is enough to where the guardians will die on impact or be one-shot if they land in the water. This farm allows players to get to level 100 with ease.

#1 - The fastest but most overkill XP farm ever

The farm featured in the video above was made by YouTuber Rays Works, and it is an Ender Dragon farm. This is by far the fastest XP farm in the game of Minecraft, but it is very unnecessary.

Using this farm, Ray Works was able to reach the highest XP level possible in Minecraft, which is exactly 21,863 levels. This farm is definitely for enthusiasts only as there isn't a need for that many levels in Minecraft at the moment.