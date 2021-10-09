Top 5 biome-exclusive mobs in Minecraft

Mobs are present pretty much everywhere in Minecraft. They can be beneficial to the player in various ways. Some of them drop useful items as well when killed.

The spawning conditions and locations of every mob are not the same. Many of them are rarely seen as they spawn in specific biomes and nowhere else.

Biome-exclusive mobs in Minecraft

5) Fox

A fox (Image via Minecraft)

Foxes in Minecraft are spawned in the taiga, giant tree taiga, and snowy taiga biomes. Like ocelots, they do not drop anything when killed, apart from XP. A white variant of foxes can also be seen in the snowy taiga biome. There's a 5% chance of a fox spawning with an emerald in its mouth.

4) Ocelot

An ocelot (Image via Minecraft)

They are passive as well and can only be found in the jungle biome. In the Bedrock Edition, players can also find foxes in the jungle edge and bamboo jungle biomes.

Killing them is futile as they do not drop anything apart from a few XP points. Ocelots are not tamable but players can gain their trust by feeding them raw cod or salmon.

3) Panda

A panda eating bamboo (Image via Minecraft)

These are adorable animals that spawn only in the bamboo jungle biome. Pandas are neutral and attack the player when provoked. They can be bred by the player when a few conditions are met.

Pandas have seven personality traits: lazy, normal, playful, worried, aggressive, weak, or brown.

2) Parrot

A parrot in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Parrots are unique mobs that can be found in jungle biomes. There's only a 0.2 chance of them spawning. They can also be tamed. Once tamed, parrots can also be made to perch on the player's shoulder.

1) Mooshroom

A mooshroom in the rare mushroom biome (Image via Minecraft)

Mooshroom is a red variant of the cow. It spawns in the mushroom biome, which is very rare to come across. Like regular cows, mooshrooms can be milked using a bucket as well.

Also Read

When they are killed, they drop 0-2 leather and 1-3 beef. There is also a brown variant of mooshroom, which is spawned when a mooshroom is struck by lightning.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee