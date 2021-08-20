Top 5 common mistakes beginners make in Minecraft

Making mistakes is something that every Minecraft player does at least once in a while. It is very easy for new players to make mistakes since they don't know the basics of the game.

Although these mistakes are easily avoidable, Minecraft is a huge game, it is hard for players to remember all the do's and don'ts.

Players who have been playing the game since the early days even make mistakes every now and then. The best way to learn the game is to learn from the mistakes that the players make.

If players are unfamiliar with some of the average Minecraft mistakes, there's no need to worry. In this article, players will learn five of the most common mistakes that beginners make in Minecraft.

Five of the most common beginner mistakes in Minecraft

Digging Straight down

Digging straight down could be deadly (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most common mistakes that beginners tend to make is digging straight down. It is bad for players to dig straight down because they never know what is underneath them.

Sometimes beneath players there can be lava pits or large falls. If a player digs straight down they can fall into a lava pit and die from it if they do not get out in time. All of their items will also be left unretrievable unless they are Netherite.

Sometimes digging straight down can also cause players to die from fall damage. Players can dig into ravines and caves if they are not careful.

It is unlikely to die from fall damage when mining straight down, however if players are already low on health and they fall all the way down into a cave, they can die and lose all their items in the cave.

Forgetting to save spawn

Steve saving spawn by sleeping in a bed (Image via Minecraft)

One of the worst mistakes players can make is forgetting to save their spawning point. If a player has made a house or a base and that is where they are keeping all of their valuables, they will want to spawn there if they happen to die.

In order to save spawn, players will need to sleep in a bed. It is easy for players to forget to sleep at their base before venturing out on their mining journey. If players go too far out and die far from their base before saving their spawn, they will end up spawning far away from their base.

It is important for players to remember the coordinates of their base or spawning point before venturing out. It is even more important to save spawn before going out to mine.

Drowning

Be sure to not stay underwater for too long (Image via Minecraft)

Just like in real life, players cannot stay underwater for very long without drowning in Minecraft. When submerging under the water, players will see bubble icons appear on the right side of the screen.

This indicates how long players have underwater before they start to take damage from drowning. If the player goes too far down and does not make it back to the surface in time, they will die by drowning.

Even for beginners it is pretty obvious that players cannot stay underwater for too long without dying. However, this is still one of the most common mistakes that players tend to make.

Standing near a creeper for too long

Steve comforting the creeper shortly before it explodes (Image via Minecraft)

Beginners may not know how the mobs work since they are new to the game. The creeper is the mob that players will want to stay out of arms reach from. Creepers will turn into a ticking bomb when a player gets near it.

The Creeper will explode the player and everything around them a couple of seconds after the ticking starts. Sometimes beginners may not know this about Creepers since they are new to the game.

If players should know anything about Minecraft, it is to not stand within the arms reach of a Creeper for too long.

Breaking resources with the wrong pickaxe

Players will need atleast an iron pickaxe to be able to break these diamonds (Image via Minecraft)

New players may not know that certain resources can only be mined using specific pickaxes. For example, iron can only be mined with a stone pickaxe and a wooden pickaxe cannot mine iron.

If players mine the resource with the wrong pickaxe, it will cause the resource to break and not drop anything. Players should be sure to use the correct pickaxe when mining items in Minecraft.

