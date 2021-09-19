Top 5 creepiest things in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game made for everybody. While people from all age groups enjoy Minecraft, it is played mainly by the younger generation. But that doesn't stop developers from adding some creepy and scary things to the game.

When thinking about scary things in Minecraft, most players will think of an enderman chasing them or an unexpected creeper explosion. However, there are many other creepy things that many don't know.

Hostile mobs like wither skeletons, creepers, and endermen are usually the common source of fear for many people. But other scarier features change players' outlook towards Minecraft. This article shares some of the creepiest things players can experience in Minecraft.

What are the most creepy things in Minecraft?

5) Phantoms

Phantoms are undead flying mobs that spawn when a player has not slept for three days. Their attraction to players with insomnia is creepy. On top of that, their screeches can be terrifying to players hearing them for the first time.

If the player doesn't go to bed, phantoms will continue spawning throughout the night. Defeating phantoms can also be a bit difficult since they swoop up right after attacking a player. Since they are undead mobs, they will die from sunlight.

4) Abandoned villages

Abandoned village (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers are fragile creatures that often fall prey to zombies and pillagers. These poor mobs cannot protect themselves, and the best they can do is summon an iron golem.

In the Minecraft world, players can come across abandoned villages, which look the same as traditional villages, but the houses are broken and filled with cobwebs and vines. Instead of villagers, players will find zombie villagers in abandoned villages.

The condition of abandoned villages can be depressing to look at. Players can notice minor details like broken doors, which means villagers tried to hide inside their homes but were still killed by zombies.

3) Crying sounds of ghasts

Ghasts are one of the most dangerous hostile mobs in Minecraft. While they have a huge hitbox, players will have to dodge their fireballs and attack ghasts to kill them.

The crying sounds of ghasts are some of the creepiest things players can hear in Minecraft. Ghast's crying sounds resemble a baby's sound but are actually from C418's cat. Nonetheless, it can scare any player not aware of ghasts.

2) Music disc 11

Most music discs are cheery and entertaining, but not 11. Music disc 11 starts with somebody breathing heavily and coughing in a cave. But, soon, the person in the music disc starts running away from something. The whole music disc is enough to bring goosebumps to anyone.

In the end, players can hear a wolf barking which makes the disc scarier. Disc 11 also has a broken black-colored texture not seen in any other discs. Fans suspect that the character in the disc is running from an enderman. The disc also creepily ends at 1 minute 11 seconds and 111 milliseconds.

1) Cave ambience sounds

When inside caves, Minecraft produces sounds to create a cave atmosphere. These cave sounds are famous for catching players by surprise during a mining session.

They are arguably the creepiest things players can hear in Minecraft. Any player will get scared hearing these sounds while playing Minecraft alone at home.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar