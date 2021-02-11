Mobs in Minecraft are creatures that spawn naturally in the game, given that peaceful mode is not turned on. There have only been a handful of mobs in the past who would only generate at night, but that has changed with recent updates.

The game is constantly evolving and adding a brand new mob in almost every new version. Each mob has different attack levels. There are many other mobs, each with different Minecraft attacks. This article discusses the five deadliest.

Top 5 deadliest mob attacks in Minecraft

#5 - Iron Golem

Image via Minecraft

Luckily for players, Iron Golems only attack when provoked. Typically, this mob spawns for protection, but if a player accidentally hits an Iron Golem, they will probably lose the fight.

An attack by this mob can deal five to 15 hearts of damage. A player could potentially die from one hit. Golems are typically found in villages.

#4 - Wither Skeleton

Image via Minecraft

Luckily, Wither Skeletons can only be found in Nether Fortresses, so players do not have to face their merciless attack as often. While this mob only deals six hearts of damage, their attack triggers the Wither Status effect, which takes away hearts even after the Wither Skeleton is dead.

Advertisement

It's not the attack itself that makes this mob fatal. It is mostly the Wither Status effect.

#3 - Ravager

Image via Minecraft

Ravagers are hostile mobs that resemble rhinos. These mobs spawn during wave three of raids. These mobs also destroy blocks that are in their way, almost like a wither. Ravagers deal nine hearts of damage and only give seconds between attacks.

#2 - Vindicators

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

While these mobs may appear to look like harmless villagers, their attack packs a punch. Their attacks deal nine and a half hearts of damage, leaving players with half a heart of health. While Vindicator attacks have a bit of a delay between attacks, this is made up for by their ability to sprint. Vindicators are found during raids.

#1 - Wither

Image via Minecraft

Withers in Minecraft have a few different attacks, and the attack that takes first place on this list would be the wither's birth explosion.

The birth explosion of a Wither has the potential to deal 34 hearts of damage. The birth explosion happens ten seconds after summoning a Wither, so players have a considerable amount of time to get out of the way.

But if a player with no armor were to stand right next to a Wither who is about to deal their birth explosion, the player could take up to 34 hearts of damage.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such maps, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.