Top 5 diamond seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition in 2021

Minecraft pocket edition is a different version of the game where players are able to create their own world!

Inside the pocket edition players can enter seeds to generate the world of their liking just like in other editions. However, seeds for pocket edition may not be the same as the seeds for the bedrock or java edition.

One thing every player wants in a seed is diamonds. Diamonds make one of the strongest armors and weapons in Minecraft and are used for many other things. Diamonds can be found in the lower levels of the world, but can also be found in side of village chests!

This article will inform players on the best seeds for diamonds in Minecraft pocket edition in 2021.

5 best diamond seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition

#1 - Lava Slide

Seed: 98450566

Image via Minecraft Wiki

This seed will spawn players right near a cliff that has lava draining down it. The player should be careful of taking fire damage when going down the cliff.

Advertisement

When roaming around the cliff players will find a mine shaft that includes lots of resources that players will need such as iron, obsidian, gold, and lots of diamonds.

#2 - Broken Portal

Seed: 1537846859

Image via ChunkBase

This seed will spawn players right near a broken portal. This portal is set inside of a frozen ocean biome. Players will not find many resources in this biome, but the broken portal can lead them to some pretty nice things in the Nether!

Players can fix this portal if they wish once all the materials are gathered.

In this seed players will also come across an abandoned village which is not too far out from spawn, where diamonds are located in the chests. There is also a mineshaft where players can find a good amount of diamonds at 485 40 300.

Advertisement

#3 - Land Ocean Ruins

Seed: -1709005712

Image via Forum

This seed will spawn players not too far away from the three ocean ruins which are on land! When exploring this, players will find lots of useful resources, with one of those resources being diamonds.

This seed is also a very beautiful seed. Players will have a nice view of a mountain which also contains nicely sized caves that players may find more diamonds in.

#4 - Pillager outpost with diamonds

Seed: 1575825677

Image via MinecraftseedHQ

The seed will spawn players right near a pillager outpost. Being near a pillager outpost in Minecraft is always good if the players have the right resources. Pillager outposts can contain diamonds in the chests, and can also be used to start village raids.

In this seed players will also come across a decent amount of caves which contain a good amount of diamonds inside.

#5 - Ravine with Diamonds

Advertisement

Seed: 326418930

Image via Reddit

Players who enter this Minecraft seed will spawn not too far away from a huge ravine.

There are a large amount of diamonds here, and since the ravine is a little way out from the spawn, players will pass by multiple places in which they can obtain all the resources that are needed in order to mine safely.

Related: Top 5 uses for strings in Minecraft