Top 5 most difficult Minecraft mobs to beat in March 2021

Hardest Minecraft mobs 2021

Minecraft has several mobs that players may encounter. There are mobs in both the Minecraft overworld and in the Nether. Minecraft currently has over 30 mobs inside the game.

When players think of "mobs" in Minecraft, they may tend to think of aggressive enemies or bad creatures, but this isn't always the case. Some mobs in Minecraft are not aggressive. Minecraft has passive, neutral, and aggressive mobs.

Some mobs are more aggressive than others or harder to kill than other mobs. Mobs can drop players XP upon death or certain resources that the player can use later.

For example, killing an Endermen can sometimes grant the player with an Ender Pearl. The player will need Ender Pearl to create Ender Eyes to locate the stronghold and access the end to defeat the Ender Dragon's final boss.

This article discusses the five hardest mobs to defeat in Minecraft.

5 hardest to defeat mobs in Minecraft

Ender Dragon

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

The Ender Dragon is not only the hardest mob to defeat in Minecraft, but it is also the final boss. The Minecraft Ender Dragon is a mob that is only located in the end biome.

To beat the Ender Dragon, they will need to be well prepared and locate the stronghold. Players should make sure they have sustainable armor and a good weapon.

To locate the end, they will need to obtain Ender Pearls and a Blaze rod to create Ender Eyes. Then locate the stronghold and activate the end portal.

When players enter the end portal, activate the final portal to spawn the Ender Dragon.

Make sure to have a lot of Ender Eyes to activate all the portals.

The Ender Dragon drops a lot of XP to the player upon the first defeat. Players will be able to use this XP to enchant weapons.

Wither

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

Wither in Minecraft is the second strongest mob within the game. Wither is like the second end boss in Minecraft, except that Wither's home is inside the Nether.

Wither is a close second to Ender Dragon regarding the hardest mob to defeat. It will shoot explosive skulls at players, but they can counter this attack by drinking milk.

The good thing about the Wither is that it could drop a wither star when it is defeated. A wither star is used to create beacons that can grant players cool perks.

Endermen

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Endermen are super tall neutral mobs in Minecraft. They are neutral, meaning that they will not attack unless provoked first. If the player stares directly into the eyes of the Enderman, the boss will attack.

Players may find Endermen a little harder to kill because of their teleportation ability. Endermen can teleport away from players, leaving one clueless about where they went.

When the player turns around, the Enderman will teleport behind them and launch a surprise attack from behind. The Enderman may drop one Ender Pearl after dying. Players can use these to create Ender Eyes.

The Enderman will drop the player only five XP after dying, but the Ender Pearl is the main reason why players will want to kill an Enderman.

Witch

(Image via Minecraft)

The Witch is an uncommon mob in Minecraft that splashes harmful potions onto players. Witches can spawn in all biomes except the mushroom biome. They can also spawn in waves during village raids.

Witches will throw potions on players whenever players try to get close. Players will take damage from these potions, causing the one to become weak and slow over time.

Players can drink milk while cursed with the witch's potion to disable it. Witches can drop Redstone, glass bottles, spider eyes, sticks, gunpowder, and other good loot upon death.

Blaze

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Blaze is a creature in Minecraft that only spawns in the Nether. Blaze can shoot fireballs up to 48 blocks away, and they shoot three fireballs at once.

Blaze are airborne mobs which makes it harder to kill. Since Blaze spawn inside the Nether fortress most of the time, players may want to watch their step.

Since the Fortress is a high platform, players should make sure they do not fall into the lava pit trying to hit Blaze out of air.

Blaze can be harmed by throwing fireballs at them, and players may want to use a bow to combat Blaze if they are in the air.

Blaze drop blaze rods upon death, and players will need these as another ingredient for an Ender Eye.