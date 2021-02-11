Top 5 dumbest mobs in Minecraft

Some Minecraft mobs are definitely more intelligent than the rest. Almost every mob serves a purpose, with some being more important than others.

However, there are quite a few mobs that could be erased from Minecraft, and no one would notice that they're fone.

These mobs seem to be there for decorative purposes more than anything else. Sometimes, they don't even drop experience when killed.

5 dumbest mobs in Minecraft

#5 - Zombie

Zombies are slow and hostile creatures. Their only purpose is to attack players. There are a few good things about zombies. They're easy to kill and drop experience. However, they also drop rotten flesh, and no one wants rotten flesh.

#4 - Slime

Slimes are hostile mobs that can be found in swamps or deep in caves. They are quite annoying. If a player finds a large slime and wants slimeballs, they have to kill many different slimes as the large slime splits into smaller slimes each time they are killed. Slimes are basically the Russian nesting dolls of Minecraft.

#3 - Squid

Squids are passive mobs that can be found underwater. These mobs drop inksacs when killed. They do not serve a purpose. Squids are also known for washing themselves up onto land and suffocating. It can't get dumber than that.

#2 - Silverfish

Silverfish are hostile mobs spawned by players mining stone blocks that contain them. Silverfish are usually near strongholds, which makes finding the end portal even more challenging than it already is. These mobs are also extremely tiny.

#1 - Bat

Bats are found in caves in Minecraft. They are probably the dumbest mob in the game. Bats are known to fly willingly to their death, often flying right into lava. Bats also serve no purpose. They are only in the game for cosmetic purposes. If a player kills a bat, no items or experience will be dropped.

