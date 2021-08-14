Top 5 dumbest ways to die in Minecraft

One of the worst feelings in Minecraft is when players have a lot of rare loot that took them a while to find, then they just die and lose it all in the most stupidest way possible.

As easy as it is to gather loot in the game, it is just as easy to die too. So when a player is killed, they will respawn at the last place they slept in a bed. This can be pretty frustrating because if the player has built a base but hasn't slept there yet, they spawn in the last place that they slept, regardless if this is far away from all of their loot and house.

There are multiple things that can kill a player in Minecraft, however some ways are much more annoying than others. In this article, players will learn the five most annoying ways to die in Minecraft!

Five most annoying ways to die in Minecraft

5) Getting pushed by a goat

New goat mob (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most dumbest ways to die in Minecraft is by getting hit off of a cliff by the gane's new goat mobs. Goats are found at higher elevations such as at the top of mountains and cliffs.

These are neutral mobs, meaning some goats will be aggressive towards players and try to fight them. If the player is standing on the top of the mountain with the goat, it is possible that when the mob rams into the player, it will knock the player off the mountain.

This will cause the player to take fall damage & die due to being rammed off a cliff from a goat!

4) Invisible Creepers

One of the stupidest ways to die in Minecraft is by getting exploded from an invisible creeper. If another player places an invisibility potion on the creeper, it will cause the mob to be invisible and the other player will not see it.

The player will just get exploded and have no idea what hit them. It is unclear if players will need to have a mod for this to work, however it is possible for this to happen!

3) Dying from Gravel

Gravel (Image via Minecraft)

Gravel is one of the most annoying things when looting a cave in Minecraft. If the player is already at a low health, and gravel falls on them, it is possible that they can get killed from suffocating in the gravel.

When mining up, gravel can fall on the player and deal a small amount of damage to the player over time. If the player is already at a really low health, the gravel can kill them.

2) Falling into the Void

Elytra giving out in the void (Image via Curse Forge)

Falling into the void is one of the worst ways to die in Minecraft. In the end, it is possible for players to fall into the void if they decide to fly out to the end cities using an elytra.

If the player taps the fly button one too many times when flying over the void it will cause the elytra to stop and the player will fall into the void, leaving all of their items unretrievable.

It is also possible for the player's elytra to run out of fuel when flying over the void. This is one of the worst ways to die, and lose all items, in Minecraft.

1) Mining into a lava pool

Diamonds above a lava pool (Image via Minecraft)

Sometimes diamond blocks can spawn near lava or on top of lava, however the player cannot see the lava until the diamond is mined.

If there is lava under or around the diamonds and the player does not know, when mining down it is possible for players to fall into the lava pool and kill themselves, and also burn the diamonds that they died for!

This is one of the dumbest ways to die in Minecraft since both the player and the diamonds get destroyed.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

