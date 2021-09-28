5 easiest Minecraft farms to build for beginners

Survival is arguably one of the most fun game modes and is played by most Minecraft players. Minecrafters have to eat and fight against monsters to survive. Gathering food becomes challenging if the player has not created a farm.

Farms of a decent size will provide the player with enough food and other necessary items. And a few automatic farms may require the player to have some experience with redstone.

Easiest Minecraft farms for beginners

5) Tree farm

Unless they were lucky enough to spawn next to a village, cutting trees is the first thing a player does in survival mode. This is because sticks and planks are required to craft a pickaxe for mining for cobblestone. With a tree farm, the players will be able to gather wood a lot more efficiently.

4) Chicken farm

When cooked, chicken is one of the best food items in Minecraft. A single piece of cooked chicken will restore six points (Three drumsticks in the game) of the player's health points. A farm that yields cooked chicken uses lava to kill and is quite easy to make.

3) Semi-automatic wheat farm

Wheat is a common item in Minecraft that can be used to breed a few different animals and create bread. A semi-automatic wheat farm uses dispensers that have water buckets inside. The dispenser passes out water which breaks the crop. They flow with the water, and players can then collect them.

2) Entity cramming cow farm

By taking advantage of the entity cramming game mechanics, players can create a very simple cow farm. For those unaware, entity cramming is a game rule that, by default, does not allow more than twenty-four mobs to stand on the same block. If the limit is exceeded, random mobs will take suffocation damage and eventually die.

This cow farm design does not require a lot of blocks or items. It has a 1x1 chamber in which players need to keep at least two cows and then breed them. Once enough mobs have spawned, extra mobs will die, and the raw beef dropped by them is collected in chests.

1) Cobblestone generator

A cobblestone generator is one of the easiest things a player can create in Minecraft. To do so, they need to make a 1x3 hole and dig out one block from its middle. Then place a water source on one side and a lava source on the other.

However, it is recommended for players to collect cobblestones while mining for ores in the early phase of Minecraft.

