Top 5 most easy Redstone builds in Minecraft

Redstone is one of the easiest blocks that players can find in Minecraft. It is a red block that can be easily found inside caves and ravines.

Players can often find redstone below the surface from block layers of 16 and lower. Redstone can generate in huge clumps, such as in blocks of 4-8. Players will not have to go through the trouble of smelting redstone unless they mine it using a silk touch pickaxe.

Redstone will automatically drop in dust form when mined. This means players will not have to transform it into dust from the block form. Redstone can commonly be found in multiple places around the Minecraft world.

Players can find redstone in mineshafts, strongholds, caves, ravines, Woodland mansions, and village chests. There are a lot of things that players can use redstone for that they might not know about.

In this article, players will learn five of the easiest redstone builds in Minecraft!

5 Minecraft things that can easily be built with Redstone

Redstone torches

(Image via Pinterest)

Torches in Minecraft help players brighten things up or craft activator rails and other different Minecraft components. Players can craft redstone torches using only one redstone dust.

Players will need to place one stick and one redstone dust into the crafting menu in order to craft the torch. Players will be able to use this item to signal inverters or comparators.

Players can find precrafted redstone torches inside igloos. These are only located in the snowy biomes / tundras.

Compasses

(Image via Minecraft)

Compasses have one true purpose in Minecraft, and that is telling direction! Compasses will point players in the direction in which they first appeared in the game when generating the world.

Players should note that compasses will now point them in the direction of their spawn point or their bed, but it will point them in the direction of where they first ever spawned in the world.

Compasses are created using four iron ingots and only one redstone dust.

Clocks

(Image via Reddit)

In Minecraft, players can use clocks to tell the time of the day in-game. This is very resourceful when players are mining underground or indoors and need to know when mobs are about to come out.

Many mobs will spawn late at night because there is no light. If a player is mining in a cave or outdoors, this will be very helpful to tell when to be alert for monsters that can potentially hurt the player.

Clocks are created using four golden ingots and just one redstone dust.

Redstone Blocks

(Image via Reddit)

This is one of the simplest things that players can build using redstone in Minecraft. Players can create redstone blocks using nine redstone dust. Redstone blocks are similar to dust, except players can do lesser things with it.

Redstone blocks are primarily used as a power source, or it can be used as a mini redstone storage if a player does not have enough room in the inventory. Players can craft redstone into blocks to save inventory space and later convert it back to dust.

Potions

(Image via Rockpapershotgun)

Redstone is one of the ingredients that can be used in many Minecraft potions. Players can use redstone to craft a potion in Minecraft that they can use to have limited time special effects.

Players can craft the potion of Mundane using redstone, and other potions such as Fire Resistance, Invisibility, Night Vision, etc can also be crafted using redstone as an ingredient.

Also Read: How to make chains in Minecraft easily