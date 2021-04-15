Top 5 enchantments for beating the Minecraft Creeper

Creepers are a very annoying mob in Minecraft that players can't get away from. These little green figures creep around the map waiting to explode a player.

These mobs will explode the player and anything around them in their way. Creepers will even destroy player built structures, so make sure to keep them away from valuable items.

This mob is very common in the Minecraft world, and appears when the game difficulty is easy and above. They earned their name because of how they silently creep up on players.

When Creepers are killed, they drop gunpowder to create TNT, firework stars, firework rockets, etc. Fun fact: Creepers are afraid of cats in Minecraft! Have a cat near you and the creeper will go the other way.

The best way to attack a creeper is if a player uses a bow and arrow so they do not get so close. Players can also use other weapons to protect against creeper attacks.

In this article, players will learn the 5 best enchantments to have when defeating a creeper, and what they each do.

Five enchantments for defeating the Minecraft Creeper

Blast Protection

Blast protection is one of the best enchantments when going up against a creeper. This enchantment is at the top for the best enchantments to counter a creeper.

Blast protection is placed on armor to reduce explosion damage taken. Since creepers deal damage to players by exploding, this is very helpful.

The maximum level of enchantment for blast protection is level four.

Infinity

Infinity is placed on bows in Minecraft. This gives players unlimited arrows in a bow. Players can shoot an infinite arrows as long as they have one arrow in their inventory.

The infinity enchantment is very useful since bows are one of the best weapons to use against a creeper. Players will be able to use the bow without running out of ammo.

Knockback

Knockback is an enchantment that players place on swords in Minecraft. Knockback causes the creeper to repel backwards when struck by the sword. The creeper will get pushed back when hit.

This enchantment is very helpful to players since creepers explode when near players, knockback will prevent the creeper from exploding close to the player. The player will be further away from the creeper, preventing it from killing the player.

Sharpness

Sharpness is an overall good enchantment to have when fighting any mob in Minecraft. Sharpness increases the overall damage that a player deals with the enchanted weapon.

This enchantment is really useful when it is placed on swords and it can cause the player to kill the creeper much faster than the original sword. The max level of enchantment for Sharpness is level five.

Power

Power is an enchantment that can be placed on bows in Minecraft. This enchantment increases the overall damage that a bow deals when enchanted with this ability.

Power is useful because it can be a fast method of taking out a creeper while also keeping a distance. The max level of enchantment for power is level five.