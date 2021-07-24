Top 5 essential farms for beginners in Minecraft

Minecraft has hundreds of blocks and items available for players to use. Each item has a different source and way to obtain it. Some are easy to get, whereas others can be somewhat tedious.

However, players can farm almost every item in the game. With automatic farms, there is no need for players to farm items manually. New beginner players can also build starter farms to get useful things easily early-game.

This article suggests some early-game farms for beginners in Minecraft. By building these farms, newcomers will have an easy and fun time playing the game.

Essential farms for beginners in Minecraft

#5 - Kelp farm

Players can find tons of kelp in oceans. However, manually going, breaking, and collecting them can feel monotonous. Players can build an automatic kelp farm using just some pistons and observers.

Players can use kelp to get bonemeal or cook it in a furnace to get dried kelp and then craft it into dried kelp blocks. Dried kelp blocks are among the best fuels in Minecraft.

#4 - Bamboo farm

Like kelp, bamboo is a plant-type block that grows automatically. It means players can farm them automatically as well. Bamboo can be used as fuel in furnaces or turned into sticks and traded with fletchers for emeralds.

With an automatic bamboo farm, players won't have to worry about fuels or emeralds.

#3 - Automatic chicken cooker

Chickens are one of the easiest mobs to breed in Minecraft. To breed chickens, players only need to feed them seeds. After having some chickens, players can create an automatic chicken cooker to solve their hunger issues.

Cooked chicken is among the best food items in Minecraft. With this farm, players can get lots of feathers and cooked chickens.

#2 - Automatic cobblestone generator

Even though players can get cobblestones from everywhere in the overworld, a cobblestone generator provides tons of cobblestone automatically without having to go anywhere. The cobblestone generators are pretty simple to build.

When flowing lava meets water, it turns into stone blocks. Players can mine with a silk touch pickaxe to get stone or use a regular pickaxe to get cobblestone.

#1 - Spawner-based XP farms

XP is one of the most useful resources in early-game. In Minecraft, players need experience levels and points to enchant their items, repair them, and more. They can build a simple farm using mob spawners found in dungeons. With a spawner-based mob farm, players can get XP and mob loot drops.

