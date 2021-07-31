Top 5 fastest mobs in Minecraft

In the large world of Minecraft, players will come across various living creatures called mobs. Like players, mobs also have a health bar and are capable of movement.

Minecraft has over 50 varieties of mobs which can be divided into passive, neutral and hostile. Mobs differ from each other in their looks, behavior and obviously their AI. Every mob in Minecraft has an AI deciding their movements, dangers and speed.

Passive and neutral mobs move at regular speeds when not triggered by a player. Hostile mobs will always hurry towards any player in range. This article showcases some of the fastest mobs in Minecraft.

Speediest mobs in Minecraft

5) Spider

Spiders (Image via Minecraft)

Many players would agree that spiders are a pretty fast mob. Spiders are usually found in caves, but they can also spawn in the dark areas at night. They can move at a similar speed as enderman or elder guardians.

Spiders can also spawn as jockeys with a skeleton on their back, making them deadlier.

4) Baby zombies

Even Ph1LzA died to baby zombie (Image via Ph1LzA)

Baby zombies are among the most annoying mobs in Minecraft. Their speed is one of the main reasons players hate them. Baby zombies can easily catch up with players and attack them. On top of that, players have a hard time hitting them as their hitbox is small.

3) Ravagers

Evoker on ravager (Image via Minecraft)

Every player who has experienced a pillager raid knows how fast ravagers can be. The scary beasts can quickly catch up to a player. They can spawn with an illager riding them. Minecraft world would have been a terrifying place if ravagers spawned naturally.

2) Horses

Horses are one of the fan-loved mobs in Minecraft. Even after getting elytra, many players prefer to take horses when traveling. Horses can run at speeds of up to 14 blocks per second. Max horse speed depends on each type.

Horse speeds are randomized, and that's why finding a swift horse can be difficult.

1) Wither boss

Wither fight (Image via Minecraft)

Wither boss is arguably the fastest mob in Minecraft. Players who have fought against Wither know how fast it can be. Along with players, Wither also chases and attacks other mobs at extreme speeds.

Due to its destructive capability, players are advised to fight Wither on the bedrock ceilings or deep under caves. After defeating Withers, players are rewarded with a valuable nether star.

