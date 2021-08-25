Top 5 features that won't likely be added to Minecraft

Minecraft has been out for more than ten years, and every year, the game receives tons of new features through updates. Mojang listens to its fans very often and releases features without changing how most things work in the game.

The developer has created a voting system through which players can vote for a feature they want in Minecraft. However, there are a few things that Mojang will likely never add to the game.

Five features that fans may not see in Minecraft

5) Burnt torches

Torches burning during the rain (Image via Minecraft)

Torches are one of the easiest items to craft that emit light. Even when it rains, gamers can place a torch in the open, and it will not burn out.

Torches will most likely stay like this forever in Minecraft because there aren't any other light source items that can be crafted this easily without using valuable resources.

4) Potion of levitation

A player levitating due to the potion effect (Image via Minecraft)

Levitation is a status effect inflicted on the player when a shulker bullet hits them. Apart from that, they can fly using the elytra, but it is tough to obtain.

Mojang will probably never add a potion that users could drink and levitate in the air because it will make flying too easy.

3) Ducks

Ducks do not exist in Minecraft, and they will most likely never be added.

They would be useless if they were ever added because they will probably drop the same items as chicken aside from raw or cooked duck when killed.

2) Better graphics

BSL shaders used to improve the game's graphic quality (Image via Minecraft)

Since Minecraft is a decade-old game, its graphics look pretty outdated and low quality. However, Mojang will most likely never release a higher visual quality setting to maintain the traditional blocky design and make sure even players with low-end devices can run it without any problems.

Those who still want to make the game look better can install the optifine mod. It is a visual mod that allows users to use shaders that enhance the game's quality.

1) Obtaining bedrock blocks

Bedrock blocks can only be obtained using cheats or in the creative mode (Image via Minecraft)

Bedrock is one of the most challenging blocks in Minecraft, which cannot be mined or collected in survival or hardcore game modes. Multiple layers of it generate at the lowest Y levels of the overworld and Nether.

The top-most layers of the Nether ceiling are also made of bedrock. It is meant to be the hardest block in the game, which is probably why Mojang will not make it obtainable in the future.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

