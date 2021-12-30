Top 5 fun facts about Minecraft Education Edition

A Minecraft version geared towards bringing students and teachers together in their pursuits, Minecraft Education Edition has a ton to offer.

Although it is geared towards learning environments, Minecraft Education Edition still retains many of the features of Minecraft Bedrock Edition. However, this particular Minecraft iteration also possesses many features that are exclusive to it (though Bedrock Edition can toggle some of these features in its settings).

Many of these additions have to do with educational areas such as chemistry and coding, preparing students for the STEM field that they may experience later on in their educational careers. Below, Minecraft players can find a list of fun features available in Education Edition.

Facts and features to enjoy in Minecraft Education Edition

5) The Education Edition is built off of Minecraft Bedrock

Education Edition runs off of Bedrock's code, much like Pocket Edition (Image via Mojang)

Although it's a unique version of Minecraft, Education Edition runs off of the same codebase as Bedrock Edition. The same codebase can also be seen in Minecraft Pocket Edition. All three of these Minecraft versions operate in a similar fashion despite playing out differently.

If players have enjoyed Bedrock Edition on their phone, PC, or console, they'll likely be well-introduced to most of Education Edition. There are exceptions, but one could really think of Education Edition as a version of Bedrock optimized for learning environments.

4) Interact with NPCs

NPCs are an exclusive addition to Education Edition (Image via Mojang)

Education Edition players who fancy setting up some guides in their Minecraft world can look forward to NPCs. Though these characters don't have any artificial intelligence to speak of, they are able to guide players along and provide helpful tips through dialogue. NPCs are highly helpful for educators in particular, acting as guideposts for students to work through areas of lesson plans.

3) Allow, deny, and border blocks

The allow, deny, and border blocks can set established areas (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft is a game that can lead players on tangents, but Education Edition has blocks that can keep things on track. The allow, deny, and border blocks allow educators or hosts to establish areas with certain parameters.

Allow blocks let players/students build upon them, deny blocks do the reverse, and borders can block individuals from entering/exiting an outlined area. This can keep students on track with their curriculum and also preserve outside parts of a Minecraft world from players in some situations.

2) Learn to code

The agent is an entity that can help players learn how to code (Image via Mojang)

Keeping in line with helping students learn the aspects of STEM, Minecraft Education Edition allows players to learn how to code. A mob known as the agent is available in Education Edition, and by using a function known as code builder, students and players can program the mob to perform different tasks.

The code building is assisted by the program Code Connection, which provides a visual interface for learners to drag and drop different commands.

Coding lessons through Code Connection can be performed through multiple code editing programs such as Code.org, Microsoft Makecode, and Tynker. With a few drag and drop actions, players can program the agent to build, farm, or harvest materials like wood and ore.

1) Experience the joys of chemistry

A player transfers elements into their inventory (Image via Mojang)

Arguably Minecraft Education Edition's biggest draw is its inclusion of chemistry as a feature. By combining natural elements found within their world, players and students can create things such as fertilizers, colored torches, and glowsticks to demonstrate the way that chemical reactions work.

Education Edition's chemistry feature is one of its most robust, including a massive portion of the real-world periodic table and multiple blocks to experiment with elements and compounds.

Not only is chemistry popular in Education Edition, but many players have pushed for Mojang to include it in other versions of Minecraft as well. Chemistry is an enjoyable process in addition to being instructive.

