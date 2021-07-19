Top 5 hotkeys beginners need to know in Minecraft

Hotkeys are basically controls or shortcuts that Minecraft players can use to perform a specific action. These keys are programmed to carry out a certain function when interacted with.

There are several different hotkeys for Minecraft. Players consider these as shortcuts, hence some make the game easier. Hotkeys are only available using a keyboard and mouse, so they are more common on the Java Edition of the game.

Players will not have to assign hotkeys themselves, as these are already programmed-in when the game is installed. They may be familiar with the basic hotkeys.

Some of the basics include: Scroll (scrolls through the player's quickbar and chat), F2 (takes a screenshot of gameplay), Space (Jump), etc.

In this article, beginners will learn the Top 5 most important hotkeys in Minecraft!

5 hotkeys that players will need to know in Minecraft

Movement Keys

Movement keys (Image via Minecraft)

Players will need to know the basic movement keys when starting the game. These keys are ASDW which allow players to move backwards, forward, left, and right.

Without these keys, players would not be able to navigate around the map and they would just be stuck in the spawn location.

A - Strafe left

D - Strafe right

S - Walk backward

W - Walk forward

Left Click

Preparing to mine! (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Left Click on the mouse is one of the most important actions for players to have in Minecraft. This hotkey is what allows them to attack mobs, mine blocks and other objects in the game.

Without this function, players would not be able to attack mobs or most importantly, mine, and what's Minecraft without mining!

Right Click

Crafting table menu (Image via Minecraft)

Right Click on the mouse allows players to place blocks and use items in their hand. They will not be able to build objects without this hotkey, and food items would not be able to be consumed without it.

Players will need this key to open crafting tables and other items as well.

Q key

Minecraft Q drop key (Image via Minecraft)

The Q key is what players must use if they would like to drop an item. If the player is running out of inventory space and they just have useless items sitting in their inventory, they would need to use Q to drop them.

This is one of the most important keys in Minecraft, hence inventory space is limited and very important for players to have.

E

Inventory menu (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

The E key is definitely needed to play Minecraft. This hotkey performs the function of opening the player's inventory menu. Players will need to see their inventory menu to equip armor and see everything they have collected.

They may also need to equip food in their hotbar. To do so, they will need to open their inventory and move it to the hotbar.

Also Read: How to make a Minecraft Nether Portal without a diamond pickaxe

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul