Servers in Minecraft are a great way to meet new people and experience new games. There are plenty of servers that are amazing but don't have many players.

Minecraft servers are multiplayer worlds typically custom-coded with tons of original games such as Skywars, Bed Wars, Sky Block, and more. Different servers out there have different games and communities.

Plenty of players play on super popular servers such as Hypixel and Mineplex. This article discusses the servers that players lesser use.

Top 5 Minecraft Java Edition servers that you might have never heard of

#5 - play.lemoncloud.net

Lemon Cloud is a rapidly growing Minecraft server that covers a few awesome games. Players can choose between factions, survival, skyblock, creative, and other fun gamemodes. Lemon Cloud is actively updated, so some new games are always on the horizon.

#4 - play.pokezone.net

This server builds on PokeZone and looks amazing.

PokeZone brings Pokemon to Minecraft, two of the most popular games ever created. While this server requires players to download a modpack, it is surely worth the effort. Catching a Pokemon in Minecraft seems like an absolute treat for any gamer.

#3 - mcsl.mc-gtm.net

Grand Theft Minecart is a unique server that combines Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto. This server includes 35 custom weapons as in-game currency, among other things. This is a fun server to play with friends or solo.

#2 - play.performium.co

Not only does Performium have tons of custom mini-games, but were also one of the first Minecraft servers to offer an Among Us mini-game. Their rendition of Among Us is worth exploring.

#1 - play.datblock.com

DatBlock offers simple yet revolutionary gamemodes, including a geopolitical map of the Earth within Minecraft, which is not something many other servers can offer. DatBlock is definitely a server that should be checked out.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such servers, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.