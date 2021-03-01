Top 5 Minecraft myths of all time

Minecraft is one of the most popular sandbox games out there to date, which means that there is a lot of conversation and misconstrued information about the game.

Players have convinced themselves and their peers over time that certain myths hold truth, and many players live by these myths even to this day.

There are so many myths out there about Minecraft's terrain and ore generation, tick speeds, and so much more.

Here are the top five Minecraft myths that players believe and how they have been debunked.

5 best Minecraft myths of all time

#5 - Diamonds near redstone

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Quite a few people believe that finding redstone means that diamonds are nearby. While it may seem like that's the case, it's purely down to a random generation and the fact that redstone and diamond spawn in the same area in the overworld.

redstone and diamond share the same generation levels, which makes it seem like they can indicate the presence of the other. However, they do spawn randomly and aren't actually guiding players whatsoever.

Advertisement

#4 - Shears are unenchantable

Image via u/Jerryyaboy, Reddit

Many players have come to the conclusion that shears are unenchantable, considering that placing them on an enchanting table doesn't give them the option to enchant them.

In actuality, shears are enchantable through the anvil. Enchantments like silk touch, efficiency, unbreaking, and mending all work on shears.

#3 - Diamonds spawn near lava

Image via Coaster Diamonds

Many players live by the idea that diamonds spawn near lava, even though that isn't actually the case.

The reason why it seems like diamonds spawn near lava is actually because lava pools in the overworld spawn at the same heights as most diamond ore spawns.

It's a good idea to mine around lava pools because they have the most amount of exposed blocks in the underground area, but they don't exclusively spawn there.

Advertisement

Worlds are randomly generated, which means that diamond spawns just as randomly as every other block.

#2 - Breaking Bedrock

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Years ago, on a Reddit forum, a player convinced a mass of Minecraft players that bedrock is actually breakable. He claimed that it would take 24 hours of constant digging, but the block will be harvested.

That is incredibly false. Regardless of how long a player uses a pickaxe on bedrock—with efficiency, haste, or anything else—the block will not break.

Bedrock is breakable with the use of manipulating the block through intense redstone and piston work. However, it will not harvest the block.

#1 - Sugar cane: sand vs dirt

Image via Minecraft Wiki

One of the main Minecraft myths that players live by is the debate on whether sugar cane grows quicker on sand or dirt. Players have almost been divided into two teams: those who believe sand is quicker and those who believe dirt is quicker.

In actuality, sugar cane grows at the same rate on every block; whether it be sand, dirt, red sand, or podzol, no block is faster than the other.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.