As the final days of 2020 are coming to a close, these Minecraft skins can help players celebrate for the coming of the new year.

This year was difficult for many, especially with the ongoing global pandemic and social distancing measures that are in place throughout many countries. However, the upcoming new year is a time for celebration.

A new year offers new hope and opportunity for the masses, something that is desperately needed for some many individuals world wide.

Minecraft players have the unique opportunity to also celebrate in-game. The right Minecraft skin can help players get into a festive state of mind and help share their excitement with one another.

This article will be showcasing five of the best Minecraft skins to use to help players celebrate for New Year's.

Top 5 Minecraft skins to help players celebrate for New Year's

#5 Dressed Up Steve

(Image via minecraftskins.com)

This Minecraft skin by Igorgamer123 gives the traditional Steve model a fancy makeover. This skin trades the classic blue shirt and pants for some formal wear. Players will be sure to impress their peers at any in-game New Year's party with a skin like this.

Download here

#4 Party Dress

(Image via minecraftskins.com)

This Minecraft skin by Meowwowwow features formal wear with more of a feminine approach. Similar to the previous skin on the list, this skin allows Minecraft players to dress to the nines. This would be a great choice for players who want to attend an in-game party or celebration.

Download here

#3 2021 Gear

(Image via minecraftskins.com)

This Minecraft skin by Antmanearth616 features a crisp and clean outfit to help celebrate for the coming of 2021. This would be a great skin choice for those who want to dawn something simple, yet still festive.

Download here

#2 2021 Fireworks Garb

(Image via minecraftskins.com)

This Minecraft skin by Skyrock1529 features a pyrotechnic who is more than prepared to celebrate the new year. This skin is all about the fireworks and players who use it will be equipped with some fancy goggles and their own fireworks strapped to their arms.

Download here

#1 Fireworks Art

(Image via minecraftskins.com)

This Minecraft skin by alexskinbest is features some tremendous pixel artwork of fireworks. Many people around the world celebrate the start of the new year with a fireworks extravaganza.

With this skin, players themselves can be become the fireworks display. The coloring and design really captures the image of a wonderful fireworks show over a city.

Download here

