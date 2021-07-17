Top 5 Minecraft videos by Purpled

Grayson, better known as Purpled, is an American Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer based in Virginia. He is best known for his outstanding skills in Minecraft Bedwars, as well as being a part of the Dream SMP, although he does not stream the SMP as much as other games, such as Bedwars.

As of now, Purpled has 1.08 million subscribers and posts around 2 times a month on his YouTube channel, which are usually Minecraft Bedwars or highlights from his stream, but streams far more often on his Twitch channel.

Minecraft YouTuber and Streamer, Purpled

5) I Played the SCARIEST Bedwards Mode...

In this video, Purpled plays Bedwars with his friends on Halloween, but with a major twist. In this bedwars game, the players can only see a little bit in front of them rather than having their entire field of vision.

Not only that, but they are using proximity chat while playing the game. How well will they do?

This video has 62k likes and 2 million views.

4) Sapnap is the Best Bedwards Player

In this video, which was taken from Purpled's stream, fellow Minecraft player Sapnap tells Purpled that they should 1v1 in Bedwars, and they do. After a while, they decided to work together on teams and play quite a few rounds of bedwars. How well will Sapanp do against Purpled, and do they work well in a team?

This video has 107k likes and 2.2 million views.

3) Teaching Dream how to play Bedwars

In this video, Purpled and Dream play voidless Bedwars, meaning that when they fall they do not instantly die. This is an interesting twist to Purpled's normal Bedwars videos, but still just as fun. This video has a mix of intense skill and comedic relief spread throughout.

This video has 117k likes and 2.7 million views.

2) Teaching the Dream Team Bedwars

In this video, Purpled plays Bedwars with Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound and Dream, commonly known as the Dream Team. Ultimate chaos ensues in this video, as they all try to collaborate with one another in order to win. Will Purpled and the Dream Team manage to win a game of Minecraft Bedwars?

This video has 153k likes and 3.2 million views.

1) I Fought The Dream Team

In this video, Purpled decides that instead of playing with the Dream Team in Bedwars, he'll be playing against them. Not only that, each member is on their own team, meaning that everyone is up against one another with no set teams.

Will Purpled, a very skilled Minecraft bedwars player be able to beat the Dream Team? There's only one way to find out!

This video has 250k likes and 8.1 million views.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul