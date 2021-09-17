Top 5 Minecraft villager trades beginners should avoid

In Minecraft, each employed villager will trade with the player for different types of items. For example, armorer villagers will trade armor for other items, and weaponsmith villagers will give players weapons in exchange for specific items.

Players will get better trades the more they trade with that villager, possibly leading to being able to get enchanted weapons from specific villagers. However, in the beginning, some of the trades can be absolutely bogus.

To avoid getting "scammed" by the villagers, below are five trades to avoid when beginning to trade in Minecraft.

Five trades that Minecraft players should avoid

5) Five emeralds for one leather cap

Crafting a leather cap (Image via Minecraft)

One trade that players should avoid going through with is five emeralds for a leather cap. Leather is the lowest grade armor in the game, and it is also the weakest and least resistant armor in the game.

Emerald is one of the rarest ore in Minecraft, so trading an extremely rare ore for weak, low-grade armor is a horrible deal. Players can also obtain a stack of leather very easily by slaying animals, whereas emeralds are harder to get.

This trade is offered by the leatherworker villager in Minecraft.

4) Seven emeralds for one item frame

Crafting an item frame (Image via Minecraft)

Trading seven emeralds for one item frame would be a complete rip-off for players. Because of how easy item frames are to craft, it would be pointless to waste seven emeralds on crafting just one.

As mentioned above, emeralds are one of the more rare ore in the game. Players should avoid this trade from cartographer villagers. If the player needs an item frame, they can easily be crafted using eight sticks and one piece of leather.

3) Four scutes for one emerald

Four scutes for one emerald trade (Image via Minecraft)

This is one trade that Minecraft players should never do. Yes, emerald ore is considered rare, however trading four scutes for just one is a horrible deal.

Scutes are dropped from a baby turtle when it grows into a full adult, dropping its old shell. Turtles are one of the more uncommon mobs in the game, especially baby ones. It's a pretty time-consuming process for players to farm scutes.

With five scutes, players can make a turtle shell helmet that gives them water breathing. They can also use them to brew a potion of the Turtle Master. The point is, these scutes have plenty more uses than trading four of them for just one emerald.

2) Seven emeralds for one map

Crafting a map (Image via Minecraft)

A map can be very useful in Minecraft, however giving up seven emeralds for it is not worth it. Maps are one of the easiest items to make in Minecraft. Players can create a map using pieces of paper and a compass.

Seven emeralds is just way too expensive for a map that can be crafted very easily. This trade can be offered by Cartographer villagers.

1) Eight tripwire hooks for one emerald

Tripwire hook (Image via Minecraft)

Although this may not sound so bad, eight tripwire hooks in trade for just one emerald is a pretty bad trade. Granted, emeralds are rare ore, but eight hooks for one isn't worth it.

Players will need to gather one stick, one plank and one iron ingot in order to craft a tripwire hook. Wasting eight of these in trade for just one emerald is a huge waste of iron.

Eight ingots may not sound like a lot, but for eight iron ingots players can craft an iron chestplate or any other piece of iron armor.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

