Top 5 mobs beginners should avoid in Minecraft

There are several mobs in Minecraft that players will encounter when exploring the world. To this day, there are over 30 different mobs that can be seen roaming around the world. Coupled with that, there are three different attitudes that these mobs can possess.

Mobs can either be passive, neutral, or hostile. Passive mobs will never attack the player regardless, if they are attacked first or feel threatened. Neutral mobs will only attack if they feel threatened or if they are attacked first.

Hostile mobs will attack the player no matter what. If someone comes in the line of sight of a hostile mob, it will start attacking them regardless of the circumstances. In some cases, hostile creatures will even attack other mobs!

There are a few mobs that players may want to avoid if they are beginners in the game. They can be hard to counter, and those who are inexperienced may have a hard time surviving.

In this article, players will learn the 5 mobs that should be avoided when beginning Minecraft.

5 hostile mobs that beginners should avoid in Minecraft

5) Creepers

Creeper mob (Image via Minecraft)

Creepers are one of the most annoying mobs that players can encounter in Minecraft. These creatures are ticking time bombs that will blow themselves up when players get too close.

Creepers will explode themselves, the players, and anything around them. They can be countered by using a shield, being killed in time, or by running away, however for beginners that may be tricky.

4) Enderman

New players should definitely stay away from Enderman. These mobs will teleport around and attack the player when they are inattentive. Enderman will only start attacking if it is looked in the eye.

These mobs will sneak up behind players when they are not looking, attack them, then teleport away, leaving everyone clueless about its whereabouts.

3) Skeletons

Skeleton Mob (Image via Minecraft)

Skeletons are easy to kill in Minecraft, however for new players they can get a little annoying. Skeletons will shoot players using bow and arrows. This can be frustrating because they can still attack players even from far away.

These mobs can be countered by inflicting melee damage on them, however an inexperienced player may not have a very good weapon, or armor for protection against the arrows.

2) Baby Zombies

Baby Zombie (Image via Minecraft)

These little ones may be tiny, but they are some of the most annoying and lethal mobs in the Minecraft overworld. Baby zombies are much faster than other mobs, so they will just attack the player and quickly flee to dodge an attack.

These little mobs may also inflict a good amount of damage, so players should be careful of these.

1) Vexes

Vex mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Vexes are mobs that are summoned from another lethal mob called the Evoker. These mobs will swoop down and fight players with swords then quickly fly back up, making it hard to hit them.

Vexes can phase through walls and other surfaces in the game, so beginners should avoid them at all costs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul