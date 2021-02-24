Top 5 myths in Minecraft that everyone should be aware of

Myths in Minecraft are beliefs or ideas that are thought to be true but are, in reality, the farthest things from the truth.

Minecraft is a game with a very rich history. The game was officially released in 2011 and was in development way back in 2009.

With over a decade of history and millions of players, it makes sense that some misconceptions and false beliefs have spread along the way. Many of these Minecraft myths are still believed by a portion of current players.

This article will take a look at five Minecraft myths that players should learn from and use to adjust their understanding of how certain things really work in the game.

Top 5 myths in Minecraft that every player should know

#5 - Hunger & Boats

Steve in a boat in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

One of the biggest annoyances that come with traveling long distances in Minecraft is hunger. As the hunger bar of a player gets lower, they slowly lose their ability to sprint and may even die on Hard difficulty.

To avoid this, wise Minecraft players often make sure to pack some food to keep their bellies full. Since players lose hunger by walking and running, many players jump to the conclusion that rowing a boat must take hunger as well.

This is actually a Minecraft myth, as hunger does not degrade when players are sailing in a boat. This makes boat travel one of the most hunger-effective methods for travel in the entire game.

#4 - Lava & Fall Damage

The screen that will appear after jumping into shallow lava in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Lava in Minecraft looks just like molten hot liquid, but it actually behaves very differently than water. It is a Minecraft myth that lava will protect and prevent a player from taking fall damage.

If a player jumps into shallow lava, they will take fall damage when they hit the ground. Players are better off using a water bucket or jumping into bodies of water instead.

Lava doesn't stop fall damage and will set players on fire, so there is really no point in jumping in those hot pools.

#3 - Fortune enchanted Pickaxe & Mining XP

Steve near diamond ore in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Fortune enchanted pickaxes are fantastic, as they allow Minecraft players to obtain more ore and resources from each individual block when mining.

Since players receive more ores with these pickaxes, many Minecraft players also believe that they must receive additional experience from the extra ore as well.

Unfortunately, this is a Minecraft myth. Players receive no more experience than normal when mining with a Fortune enchanted pickaxe.

#2 - Shields & Splash Potions

Shields will not offer any protection from splash potions in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

It is a myth in Minecraft that a shield will protect players from the impact and effect of dangerous splash potions. On the surface, this belief makes sense.

However, in reality, shields offer no additional protection when being hit by a splash potion. The best thing for a player to do if they are facing a witch or another player hurling these potions is to simply run away and avoid being hit.

#1 - White Tulips & Dye Color

White tulips can be converted into light gray dye in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Many Minecraft players would assume or believe that white tulips can be converted into white dye. However, this is simply not true, as white tulips are converted into light gray dye when placed in a crafting window.

Honestly, it is easy to understand the line of thinking that so many players must have with this one. It would make sense that a white flower would be convertible into white dye.

Unfortunately, Minecraft simply doesn't work that way. White dye is instead acquired from bone meal or a lily of the valley.

Honorable Mention: The entire story of Herobrine is one of the greatest legends and myths in Minecraft history. An entire article on that topic can be found here.