Top 5 new and old Minecraft texture packs

Texture packs, which can also be referred to as resource packs in Minecraft, are items or content that players can download to make their world look much cooler. Texture packs are meant to change the visuals of blocks in Minecraft.

These packs can change the look of mobs, building materials, resources / items in the game, and even some of the structures that can be seen around the world. A lot of Minecraft texture packs are free for players to download.

For bedrock players, texture packs are obtained a little differently. There is a Minecraft store located in-game where players will find texture packs available for purchase, and some that are free to players. On Java, players can just download texture packs from the internet in a .ZIP file.

There are a lot of different texture packs for players to choose from both online and in the Minecraft store. This article will tell players the five best texture packs for Minecraft players to download!

Five best texture packs for Minecraft players to download

SapixCraft

Sapixcraft texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Sapixcraft is one of the best texture packs that Minecraft players can download. This shader is a very vibrant and attractive pack that makes the player's Minecraft world look brand new!

Everything will look much smoother and be in higher resolution when this texture pack is equipped.

RetroNES

RetroNES texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

RetroNES is a very cool texture pack that players can install if they want to give their world sort of a cartoony look. This texture pack changes the way that not only blocks look, but mobs & villagers look different too!

This pack is pretty popular among the Minecraft community, and players tend to download this one a lot.

DePixel

Depixel texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Players can already guess what this texture pack is going to do from its name. This texture pack makes the player's world look smooth, and adds a little bit of realism to it.

This pack increases the resolution of the world, making it uncommon to see any pixels or pixelated things in the game, but all while still keeping the vanilla style.

DokuCraft

Dokucraft texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Dokucraft is a very popular texture pack in Minecraft that players may have heard about already. This pack delivers a medieval style to the player's world.

This pack increases the resolution of the Minecraft player's world, making the world look much more realistic than normal. The lighting in the world will even look different. Doors, glass, and some other specific blocks will have a medieval theme to them.

Minebricks

Minebricks texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read

For all the lego lovers, this is the perfect texture pack to download. Minebricks turns all of the regular Minecraft blocks into Lego blocks. Structures around the world will look as if they were created using legos.

Trees will even be built out of legos in this texture pack!

Faster than Dream's speedruns, Like & Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page!

Edited by Rohit Mishra