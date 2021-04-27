Top 5 popular Minecraft Bedrock skins

One of the most fun things that Minecraft players can do is customize their character with fashionable skin packs to make them stand out from other entities in the world.

Players can buy skin packs from the Minecraft store. These skin packs are sometimes even given away for free. Players can use these packs to equip skins to their character so they do not have the generic mod.

If players want to equip their character with new attire, they will have to go to the Minecraft store and buy the skin pack using tokens. Players will automatically be rewarded with one skin pack upon the launch of the store.

Players on the Bedrock edition will be rewarded with the default skin pack for free. This pack includes 16 different skins that players can choose from.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most popular skin packs in the Minecraft store

5 most popular Minecraft skin packs

#1 Gamer Mobs

The Gamer Mobs skin pack (Image via Hive)

The Gamer Mobs skin pack includes 8 skins that look like in-game creatures. This skin pack includes the skins of the enderman, creeper, zombie, slime, ghast, pigman, spider, and the skeleton.

This pack makes the player's character look like a real-life gamer. It brings the Minecraft mobs to life, but from the player's point of view.

This pack will only cost players 99 cents. It can also be purchased using 160 tokens if the player has tokens already.

#2 Glitched Teens

The Glitched Teens skin pack (Image via Play This Map)

The Glitched Teens skin pack includes eight unique skins that Minecraft players can equip to their character. These skins give players a glitched effect when equipped.

Players will look pixelated or like they are glitching out when this pack is placed on their character. This pack allows players to mess with their friends who don't know about the pack and make them think something is up with their game.

The good thing about this pack is that it is only 99 cents or 160 tokens.

#3 Stranger Things

The Stranger Things skin pack (Image via Minecraft)

The Stranger Things skin pack is a collaboration between the Netflix series "Stranger Things" and Minecraft. This skin pack contains many of the player's favorite Stranger Things characters (52 skins).

Players can grab this skin out of the Minecraft store for only $2.99 or 490 tokens.

#4 Star Wars classic skin pack

The Star Wars classic skin pack (Image via Starwars.com)

The Star Wars Classic skin pack includes 50 of the original Star Wars character skins.

Players can buy this skin pack for only $2.99. They can also use tokens if they wish too.

#5 Block Camo

The Block Camo skin pack(Image via Play This Map)

The Block Camo skin pack in Minecraft includes skins that mimic certain blocks in Minecraft. This pack is full of diverse skin packs that players may recognize from the Minecraft world.

Some of the skins in this pack include the Obsidian block, Dirt, Lava, Cacti, etc. Players can get this skin pack in the Minecraft shop for only 310 tokens.

