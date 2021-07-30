Top 5 most popular Minecraft mods in July 2021

Minecraft is the perfect game for incorporating mods, as it has lots of flexibility. Mod popularity changes often, especially when new versions of Minecraft are released. Minecraft mods are typically designed to add more items to the game, ultimately giving players more reason to play.

Mods seem to change every month at the least, and those that were seemingly unheard of or were not as popular can suddenly shoot up on players lists. This article details the 5 most popular mods of July, according to sudden popularity and overall how many downloads they have.

Most Popular Minecraft Mods of July

#5 - Origins

Image via CurseForge

Origins is a mod for Minecraft that allows players to begin their games with special abilities - most of which help players, but some can be more damaging than helpful.

There are 9 different options that players can choose from, all of which have their individual pros and cons. The mod currently has 2.3 million downloads and can run on Minecraft 1.17.1.

#4 - GraveStone

Image via CurseForge

GraveStone is a Minecraft mod where every time a player dies, a grave is placed at the position where they perished. If they want to retrieve their items after death, all they need to do is break the grave.

Not only that, but every time players die, they get an obituary, which can be disabled if they want. This mod currently has 28 million downloads.

#3 - Neat

Image via CurseForge

Neat is a Minecraft mod that adds Unit Frames to the top of every entity. Health bars will show up above the mob as long as they are not obstructed from view, and the color will change depending on the mob's health.

This is useful for players who are looking for a quality of life mod that will help them figure out the health of a mob. This mod currently has 45 million downloads.

#2 - AppleSkin

Image via 9Minecraft

AppleSkin is a mod that will show players exactly how many food bars a piece of food will fill, whether it be when they hover over the item or when the food item is in their hands.

It adds a visualization of saturation and exhaustion to the HUD in Minecraft as well, allowing players to keep a closer eye on their stats. This mod has 76 million downloads, and is available on 1.17.1.

#1 - Biomes O'Plenty

Image via CurseForge

Biomes O'Plenty is a mod that provides players with expansive biomes, as there are tons of new, unique biomes in both the Overworld and the Nether. On top of new biomes, there are also new items such as plants, flowers, trees and much more in order to fit into the biomes.

Biomes O'Plenty has gained a lot of traction within the past month and currently has 56 million downloads.

