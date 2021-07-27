Top 5 rarest achievements in Minecraft

In Minecraft, advancements and achievements are ways to gradually guide new players into Minecraft, as well as give players a source of content when the game seems to be slowing down. Advancements and achievements are perfect for players looking to find more things to do besides beating the End.

Advancements (on Java Edition) and achievements (on Bedrock Edition) are only earned in Survival mode. They introduce players to a vast amount of interesting challenges, some of which prove useful while others are just for laughs. However, there are quite a few of them that are rare and hard to achieve.

Listed below are 5 of the rarest and hardest achievements to complete in Minecraft!

Achievements in Minecraft

5) Adventuring Time

Image via Reddit

Minecraft is known for its various biomes, and this achievement requires players to discover every single one of them. There are currently 42 biomes, some more common than others, and players might think this is too much to handle.

However, attempting to discover every biome Minecraft has to offer is an excellent way to make players continue their playthroughs and give them much more content to work with.

This is considered a rare achievement due to the effort that must be put into it, and most players do not want to spend vast amounts of time searching for every biome.

4) Super Sonic

The Super Sonic achievement can only be obtained in Minecraft Bedrock Edition and is very rare and challenging. This achievement requires players to use an elytra to fly through a 1 by 1 gap while moving faster than 40 m/s. This might seem intimidating at first, but many players have come up with clever ways on how to complete this achievement.

This achievement is very intimidating and can take players an endless amount of tries to complete, but in the end, it is most definitely worth it.

3) Beaconator

Image via Reddit

Beaconator is another tough achievement where the player has to bring a beacon to full power. Beacons are somewhat hard to craft, needing five pieces of glass, three obsidian and a nether star. Once players have crafted a beacon, they need to acquire the blocks that are needed to build the pyramid and can be any of the following: iron blocks, gold blocks, emerald blocks, diamond blocks and netherite blocks.The fully powered beacon requires 4 layers of blocks in order to become fully powered.

This is considered a rare and difficult Minecraft achievement due to the vast amount of supplies that are needed for the achievement itself, as well as the difficulty of obtaining some of the materials such as a nether star.

2) Arbalistic

Image via YouTube

"Arbalistic" is another very hard achievement to complete. The player must kill five unique Minecraft mobs with a single crossbow shot to complete this achievement. Unique mobs can include ravagers, pillagers, skeletons, vindicators, evokers and other zombie variants.

Minecraft players who have obtained this achievement recommend having a Piercing IV crossbow. Here is an example of a Reddit user showing one way this achievement can be completed.

This is considered to be a hidden Minecraft achievement, meaning it can only be viewed by the player once it is completed, hence making it one of the rarest Minecraft achievements.

1) How Did We Get Here?

Image via Quora

The Minecraft achievement titled "How Did We Get Here?" is by far one of the hardest and rarest achievements. It is what's known as a hidden advancement, meaning it can only be viewed by the player after completing it. In order to complete the achievement, the player must have every effect applied at the same time. This includes the following 26 effects:

Absorption

Bad Omen

Blindness

Conduit Power

Dolphin's Grace

Fire Resistance

Glowing

Haste

Hero of the Village

Hunger

Invisibility

Jump Boost

Levitation

Mining Fatigue

Nausea

Night Vision

Poison

regeneration

resistance

Slow Falling

Slowness

Speed

Strength

Water Breathing

Weakness

Wither

For the purpose of this achievement, it doesn't matter what the source of the effects is. Players can craft potions in order to give themselves these effects. However, there are some that cannot be obtained via potion.

