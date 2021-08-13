Top 5 rarest items in Minecraft survival

To survive against the ferocious creatures in Minecraft, players have to utilize items in the game. Most items can be crafted using the crafting table, while some can only be obtained from loot chests and mob drops.

Some items are generated a lot or more than others. Below is a list of the rarest items that they can obtain in survival or hardcore mode.

Rarest items in Minecraft survival

1) Conduit

They are blocks that grant the player "Conduit power" upon activation. Those under this effect will receive three status effects: Haste, Water Breathing, and Nightvision.

Users can craft conduits using one heart of the sea and eight nautilus shells.

4) Pig step

A pig step disc (Image via Minecraft)

Pig step is the rarest music disc in Minecraft, added to the game in the 1.16 update. Sadly, once broken, the pig step music disc cannot be renewed.

Unlike other music discs, pig steps cannot be obtained from mob drops. Players can get it by exploring bastions, and there's a 5.6% chance that a pig step disc will generate in one of its generic chests.

3) Golden apple

A golden apple (Image via Minecraft)

Golden apples are rare items that grant players two status effects: Absorption I and Regeneration II. They can craft them using eight gold ingots and one regular apple.

A single golden apple can restore four health points (two drumsticks in the game).

2) Enchanted golden apple

An enchanted golden apple (Image via Minecraft)

These are uncraftable variants of golden apples that offer better effects. Gamers need to be careful while holding an enchanted golden apple close to piglins because if they drop it, the latter can pick it up and keep it in their inventory.

Upon eating it, users will acquire four status effects: Absorption IV, Regeneration II, Fire Resistance, and Resistance. They can obtain it from the chests of these structures: dungeons, mineshafts, desert temples, ruined portals, bastions, and woodland mansions.

1) Dragon egg

A dragon egg in the game (Image via Minecraft)

There's only one dragon egg in survival or hardcore mode that generates naturally in every Minecraft world. It spawns on top of the exit portal in the End dimension when the Ender dragon has been defeated.

Obtaining the dragon egg is not easy as it cannot be mined using a tool. If players try to mine the egg, it will teleport.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

