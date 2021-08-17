Top 5 rarest materials in Minecraft and how to get them

Minecraft is full of different blocks and items that players can utilize in various ways. Mining is one of the most common ways of harvesting items in the game.

The tool that players use the most for mining is the pickaxe. Most materials in the game can be used to craft items.

Users can do this using the crafting grid in their inventory or the crafting table. Obtaining materials can be more challenging than other items because rare items generate a lot less.

Rarest Minecraft materials and how players can get them

5) Nautilus shell

A nautilus shell (Image via Minecraft)

This is a rare item used to craft a conduit. Players can obtain it by fishing, killing drowned, or trading with wandering traders.

When killed, a drowned has only a 3% chance in Java Edition and 8% in Bedrock Edition of dropping a nautilus shell. Wandering traders will only trade five shells with the player.

4) Prismarine Shards

These shards can be used to craft various items and blocks, such as sea lanterns and dark prismarine blocks. Players can obtain prismarine shards by killing the guardians that spawn in all ocean monuments.

Getting lots of prismarine shards is tough, but they can set up guardian farms for this purpose.

3) Nether Star

A Nether Star placed in an item frame (Image via Minecraft)

Like most items on this list, these can be obtained from mob drops. When gamers defeat a wither, it will drop a Nether Star.

However, beating this mob is a challenging task, and as it does not spawn naturally, users have to spawn it using four soul sand blocks and three wither skulls.

2) Dragon's Breath

Dragon's Breath (Image via Minecraft)

To get Dragon's Breath, players have to scoop up the Ender Dragon's breath attack or dragon fireball clouds in an empty glass bottle.

They can then use it to create the Lingering Potion of Invisibility in the brewing stand that lasts forty-five seconds.

1) Shulker shells

A shulker shell (Image via Minecraft)

Shulkers are mobs that spawn exclusively in the end cities. They use their shells as shields and drop them when killed.

Their shells can be used to craft shulker boxes that help users carry tons of blocks and items at once.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer