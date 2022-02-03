Top 5 reasons to join Minecraft servers

Minecraft is a great game to enjoy alone, but it's even better when players jump into a server with their friends.

By diving into a multiplayer server, a whole new slew of options open up for both players and the server's host. A litany of mods and plugins can create custom content, and some servers center around competitive games such as minigames, parkour, or player-versus-player combat.

If a player has a particular interest, there's a very good chance there's a server to match it. From sprawling megaservers to close-knit communities, there's a multiplayer server for just about anyone.

Minecraft: Reasons to join a multiplayer server

5) There are limits to singleplayer

As fun as solo Minecraft can be, it can tend to overstay its welcome (Image via Mojang)

There's nothing wrong with enjoying Minecraft solo, but some aspects of the game aren't as well-suited to it. Building massive projects without cheats or Creative Mode can be very time-consuming, something that is better with the assistance of other players.

Structures like villages, despite being populated by villagers, can feel a bit empty without players coming and going.

With just a few extra pairs of hands, some of the game's aspects are much improved. Structures are built faster, areas are safer thanks to multiple players battling enemy mobs, and the world in general feels a little more alive when a lone player isn't the only one exploring it.

4) Becoming part of a community

Servers are a great way to integrate into the game's community (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft community is one of the largest gaming communities in the world. By joining a server, players can mingle with the proud members of that community. Swap stories and build designs, take a look at what other players have come up with, and show off a skin customization that reflects your identity.

People who enjoy an MMO-style social experience can find a massive player base spread across several of the game's most well-known servers. Minecraft is better with friends, so it may not hurt to make a few new ones.

3) Custom Content

A persistent server inspired by Adventure Quest (Image via Mojang)

Fans who may want to play Minecraft in a different light should have plenty of options across different servers. There are quest-heavy RPG servers, hide-and-seek servers, and even servers that turn the game into a first-person shooter.

The fantastic mods and plugins created by the game's community have given servers a whole new life. Collecting resources and crafting items is no longer the primary objective of many servers, the gameplay has partially or completely evolved.

2) Compete for the top spot

PvP servers are legion in Minecraft, each with their own rules and leaderboards (Image via Mojang)

Despite appearances to the contrary, Mojang's popular sandbox game is rife with opportunities to compete in PvP battle. Across different modes such as Battle Royale, Skywars, and the timeless classic Bedwars, players will craft and build to defeat their opponents and become victorious.

The amount of depth some PvP servers sport is remarkable, and some even offer rewards for those who rise above rank-and-file fighters. For a more intense experience, a combat-centric server may be the right choice.

1) Server hosting is easy

Servers can be professionally hosted, or run from a player's own hardware (Image via Mojang)

Plenty of the more massive Minecraft servers are sourced and hosted by professional network providers, but that doesn't mean players can't enjoy the game with friends on their own hardware. Thanks to improvements made to the server setup process over time, nearly any player can run their own server on their own hardware within reason.

Hardware constraints still apply to some, but having a few members on a network together isn't too demanding and should be accessible to many different players. All without spending any money to rent a server from a major service.

