Top 5 scariest seeds in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are an infinite number of naturally generated seeds for players to discover and explore.

When it comes to getting a "good" seed in Minecraft, it all comes down to luck and terrain generation. Some seeds are amazing and an absolute blessing for players, allowing them to progress through the game with speed.

Other seeds aren't as great. They may have terrible terrain that is unforgiving against the player, absolutely nothing around to get them started, and so many more terrible happenings.

The worst seeds, however, are some of the scariest to come across. They may even seem normal, but after some digging around, their cursed appearance comes to light.

Here are five of the scariest Minecraft seeds out there to explore if the player dares.

5 most scariest seeds in Minecraft

#5 - Dangerous Duplications

Advertisement

Seed IP: 289849025

It's difficult to figure out if this seed is cursed or blessed due to the constant repetition found in this seed.

Players can get lost so easily here due to the multiples of every part of the map. There are lines of desert well structures to confuse the reader, winding caves to get lost in, and repeating end islands that don't seem to stop.

This seed does, however, have some upsides to the terrain generation. There is a spot where one of the map's diamond veins is duplicated over and over again, giving the player almost an entire stack of diamonds in one mining session.

The player's only escape from the repetition in this world is through a Nether portal, as the Nether doesn't seem to have been affected by this curse.

Stronghold Cords: -294, 7, -1198

Repeating Desert Cords: 1559, 95, -2794

Repeating Diamonds Cords: 1698, 13, -2862

#4 - Risky Ravine

Seed IP: 1669320484

This Minecraft Bedrock seed is so broken that it's scary. While the usual Minecraft ravines are long and skinny and aim in a single direction, this terrifying ravine with lava coating has the entire bottom of the generation stemming in so many directions that it's hard to keep up.

Advertisement

Although there are so many exposed ores to collect, it's terrifying to think of the danger the player would be in trying to access them.

#3 - Zombie Takeover

Image via Gameskinny

Seed IP: 6897005041604436933

This scary Minecraft seed works with version 1.14.4, and it spawns the player beside a village and zombie spawner.

Although players may not find this too terrifying at first, this can easily turn into a difficult situation to handle, as the zombies immediately try to attack the nearby villagers.

Whether the player decides to help save the villagers from their impending doom or watch from afar as their village gets eaten is up to them, but this is seriously one creepy seed!

#2 - Nether Fortress Fear

Image via GameSkinny

Seed IP: 206889990

This dangerous Minecraft seed for version 1.14 may appear normal on the surface, but once the player delves into the Nether, they will understand the fright.

This seed has a double Nether Fortress at coordinates 300, 300 for players to explore if they think they can. The area is filled with blazes and wither skeletons to defeat, and the bombardment of hits dealt to the player is difficult to deal with unless the player is very late in the game.

Is the loot of these joined Nether Fortresses worth the deaths and hassle of killing a constant stream of dangerous mobs? That's for the player to decide.

Advertisement

#1 - Herobrine Returns

Image via Pinterest

Seed IP: 478868574082066804

This seed is probably the most infamous Minecraft seed out there, seen by millions in the image displayed above. This seed is the one that started the entire creepypasta rumor of Herobrine, the horrifying Minecraft villain.

This seed is a Java seed, found in the game version Alpha 1.0.16_02. Although nothing seems out of the ordinary, traveling to coordinates X=5.06 Y=71 (72.62 eye pos) Z=-298.54 may give the player a shock.

As Herobrine is not actually an in-game mechanic nor mob in Minecraft, players have nothing to be afraid of, but any faux Herobrine reenactment videos are obliged to be made on this seed for nostalgia's sake.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.