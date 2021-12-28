Top 5 simple Minecraft 1.18 house designs of 2021

There are tons of different ways to build in Minecraft. Homes can range from simple to intricate and detailed. At least to start a world, most players lean towards a simple build. It takes less time and allows them to make progress in the game without spending the entirety of the time building a massive home.

Building simple houses is something most players try to do. Here are a few popular house designs they can use.

Simple house designs for Minecraft 1.18 version

5) Dirt house

This is the epitome of a simple house. It requires one block and one door, and it can easily be made to fit everything players need. It's a starter house that most Minecraft players have done at one point or another. It's not pretty, but it functions just fine, and it allows them to move towards making progress in the game quickly.

4) Oak wood and cobblestone

Oak wood and cobblestone are usually two of the most common resources in Minecraft. It's easy to get a lot of them, so players can make a cobblestone floor and oak wood walls and ceilings. Putting windows in will kick it up a level, too.

Oak and cobblestone is a classic combo (Image via Minecraft)

3) Villager house

It's not difficult to take over a villager's home and it's also not difficult to find one that's already empty. A few of them are pretty big, so space isn't an issue and it's the fastest home because it's already built. The world spawn heavily determines whether or not this is a viable method.

2) Farm house

Having a garden with any of the crops is very useful. Many great house designs incorporate a porch or an outdoor level of the house with a garden. Growing wheat or carrots right outside the house saves space and makes farming more convenient.

1) Multi-level house

Many Minecraft players prefer to build one house and be done with it. The starter house is their only house, so it's helpful to make it bigger and better. Making it have two levels is an easy way to do that.

Any material will do, and they can either build stairs or use ladders to get to the second (or third or fourth) level. It's a great way to leave plenty of space to store items as they progress throughout the game.

Multi-level houses are useful for storage (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these is the best?

